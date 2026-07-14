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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
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ACCESS TO RENEWABLE ENERGY CRITICAL TO KEEP MOBILE INDUSTRY ON TRACK FOR NET ZERO, NEW GSMA REPORT FINDS

Mobile operators cut operational emissions by 13% since 2019 despite mobile connections rising by 10% and data traffic more than quadrupling, but faster access to clean energy is needed to accelerate progress.

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile network operators worldwide are making significant progress in reducing carbon emissions, but greater access to renewable energy - particularly in emerging markets - will be essential if the industry is to meet its climate targets and remain on track to achieve net zero by 2050, according to the GSMA's new Mobile Net Zero 2026: State of the Industry on Climate Action report.

The report, which analyses energy and emissions data from more than 110 mobile operators representing 85% of global mobile connections, shows that the industry's operational emissions fell by 5% in 2024 alone and by 13% between 2019 and 2024. This has been achieved despite mobile connections increasing by 10% and data traffic more than quadrupling over the same period.

Renewable energy remains the single biggest driver of emissions reductions. Operators purchased or generated around 70 TWh of renewable electricity in 2024, equivalent to the total renewable electricity generation of Indonesia. The share of operator electricity sourced from renewables (in addition to renewables already in the grid mix) has more than doubled since 2019, from 10% to 24%.

John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer at the GSMA, said:

"The mobile industry continues to demonstrate that economic growth, digital connectivity and climate action can go hand in hand. Operators are connecting more people, carrying more data and supporting digital economies around the world while still reducing emissions.

"The progress we are seeing is encouraging, but more needs to be done. Access to renewable energy remains one of the biggest factors determining how quickly operators can decarbonise. Policymakers have a vital role in creating the conditions that enable investment in clean energy infrastructure and accelerate the transition to net zero."

Accelerating progress

Report recommends that governments play a critical enabling role in accelerating the transition by creating policy environments that encourage investment in renewable energy and grids, modernising electricity markets to improve corporate access to renewables, and streamlining permitting processes to accelerate clean energy deployment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/access-to-renewable-energy-critical-to-keep-mobile-industry-on-track-for-net-zero-new-gsma-report-finds-302824901.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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