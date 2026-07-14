Peab AB: Peab Half-year report: Peab grows with greater profitability

Peab Half-year report January - June 2026

"Peab continues its strong development despite the uncertainty in the world around us. Net sales increased in the second quarter by twelve percent at the same time operating profit and the operating margin have grown. We present a high level of orders received for the quarter and order backlog continues to be record high", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

April - June 2026

Net sales SEK 16,778 million (14,937)

Operating profit SEK 925 million (760)

Operating margin 5.5 percent (5.1)

Pre-tax profit SEK 849 million (57). The comparison quarter is affected by SEK -611 million due to the effect of the settlement regarding Mall of Scandinavia

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 2.45 (0.20)

Orders received SEK 18,336 million (13,183)

Cash flow before financing SEK -663 million (-560)

January - June 2026

Net sales SEK 27,549 million (25,862)

Operating profit SEK 769 million (482)

Operating margin 2.8 percent (1.9)

Pre-tax profit SEK 619 million (-327). The comparison period is affected by SEK -611 million due to the effect of the settlement regarding Mall of Scandinavia

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1.85 (-1.04)

Orders received SEK 33,897 million (29,757)

Order backlog SEK 57,292 million (51,757)

Cash flow before financing SEK -1,271 million (-923)

Net debt SEK 8,714 million (9,525)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.5 (0.6)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on July 14, 2026, at 11 a.m. CEST.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 60 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.