First Camp Group AB: First Camp Group expands in northern Germany

The First Camp Group is further expanding its presence in Germany. Together with its strategic partner lodgyslife, Northern Europe's leading camping and resort group has taken over over Insel Camping Borkum - one of the most renowned campsites on the German North Sea coast - with effect from 9.7.2026. This becomes the Group's 92nd site and the 9th in Germany.

With Insel Camping Borkum, the First Camp Group secures its first location on the popular North Sea coast. The largest of the East Frisian Islands captivates visitors with around 26 kilometers of sandy beach, an extensive dune landscape and its unique location within the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site of the Wadden Sea. As a recognised North Sea spa resort with its mild, open-sea climate, Borkum has been one of Germany's most popular holiday islands for decades and is synonymous with nature-based relaxation, a slower pace of life and sustainable tourism.

The campsite, which is open seasonally, is situated in the immediate vicinity of the town centre and the beach, offering ideal conditions for a relaxing island holiday. It features around 118 touring pitches, 71 comfortable rental caravans, 195 long-stay and seasonal pitches, and 21 tent pitches. The facilities are complemented by a restaurant and an island market, both run by long-standing partners. A modern infrastructure ensures a high level of comfort. Excellent guest reviews and an exceptionally high number of regular guests underline the high quality and appeal of the site.

With this acquisition, the First Camp Group is strengthening its presence in northern Germany. Johan Söör, CEO of the First Camp Group, and Julia Harnischfeger, Managing Director of First Camp in the DACH region, are in agreement: "We are delighted to now have a presence in northern Germany as well. Inselcamping Borkum is unique in terms of its location and character. Over the past decades, Rolf Fischer and his team have created a destination that offers guests an exceptional holiday experience. He deserves great respect for this. We will continue to develop what has been achieved so far with great care."

"Insel Camping Borkum has grown alongside our family over many years and is very close to our hearts. This made it all the more important to me to find a buyer and operator who understands the unique character of this place, preserves its values and develops the campsite with foresight - in the interests of our guests and our team. I am convinced that Insel Camping Borkum has a successful future ahead of it under First Camp's management, and I look forward to remaining actively involved until the end of the 2026 season," says Rolf Fischer, long-standing owner of Insel Camping Borkum.

Following this acquisition, the First Camp Group now operates ninety-two destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, thereby strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading camping and resort groups.

For further information, please contact:

For further information, please contact:

Julia Harnischfeger

Managing Director First Camp DACH-Region

juliah@azur-freizeit.de

Johan Söör

CEO, First Camp

johan.soor@firstcamp.se



Om First Camp

First Camp Group is Northern Europe's leading operator within camping and resorts. The group comprises 92 destinations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Germany and Switzerland, operated under the brands First Camp, Leksand Resort, Jesperhus, Apukka Resort, Kronocamping Lidköping, Via Claudia, Camp Ripan, Camping Lodge and Azur Camping. In total, the destinations offer more than 24,000 pitches for caravans and motorhomes, as well as more than 4,000 cabins. Since 2017, First Camp Group has acquired more than 70 destinations and focuses on growth through digitalisation, guest satisfaction and sustainability.

Read more about First Camp Group at corporate.firstcamp.se and find inspiration for your camping holiday at https://firstcamp.se

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