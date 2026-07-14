NAS Investment Solutions Delivers 41% Effective Rate of Return to Investors in Full-Cycle Office Property Investment

BENTONVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / NAS Investment Solutions announces the successful full-cycle completion of a single-tenant office investment located in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The property consists of approximately 30,829 square feet of office space and is leased to The Clorox Company, a nationally recognized consumer products company. Investors in the offering realized a 41% effective rate of return, representing a successful outcome for the NAS Investment Solutions-sponsored investment.

The property was managed by National Asset Services (NAS), an affiliated company specializing in commercial real estate asset and property management. Throughout the hold period, NAS provided active oversight of the property, tenant relationship, operating performance, and long-term asset strategy.

"This successful full-cycle investment reflects the strength of our integrated sponsorship and management platform and underscores the value investors can realize from professionally managed real estate investments," said Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "A key advantage of our platform is that the same team involved in acquiring and underwriting an asset is also involved in managing it throughout the hold period. From acquisition through disposition, this property was managed with a focus on disciplined execution, tenant stability, and investor outcomes. That continuity is especially important when managing through changing economic and market conditions."

The Bentonville office property benefited from its single-tenant structure, established corporate tenancy, and location within Northwest Arkansas, a growing business region supported by major corporate employers and continued economic activity.

The successful completion of the investment highlights the importance of experienced asset management in supporting commercial real estate investments from acquisition through disposition.

Together, NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services provide an integrated platform that combines investment sponsorship, operational oversight, and asset management experience to support professionally managed commercial real estate opportunities for investors.

About NAS Investment Solutions

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. NAS Investment Solutions is recognized nationwide for its sponsorship of DST investment programs designed to provide investors with access to professionally managed real estate assets.

The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions.com, provides educational articles, investor resources, and complimentary guides for those seeking information about 1031 exchanges, DST investments, and fractional commercial real estate ownership.

About National Asset Services

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributed more than $663 million in cash flow, and overseen a national portfolio spanning 187 commercial properties totaling more than 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and an investor-first approach. Learn more at nasassets.com.

Investor Contact:

Karen E. Kennedy

President & Founder

kkennedy@nasassets.com

310-988-4240

nasinvestmentsolutions.com

Media Contact:

JW Robison

jwrobison@nasassets.com

310-795-8985

SOURCE: NAS Investment Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/nas-investment-solutions-delivers-41-effective-rate-of-return-to-investors-in-full-cycl-1190309