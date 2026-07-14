The Port of Valencia has activated Spain's first offshore solar platform, a pilot project developed by Tenerife-based engineering consultancy BlueNewables with support from Spanish energy company Naturgy. The platform, built at the San Enrique shipyard in Vigo, Galicia - a facility owned by the Marina Meridional Group - has been named Paiporta in recognition of the Valencian municipality affected by the 2024 Dana storm. It will be deployed outside the port's southern breakwater, where the project's testing phase will take place. Technical data and operation The 500 kW catamaran-style unit is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...