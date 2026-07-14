HVAC Filters Market worth $6.21 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the HVAC Filters Market is projected to grow from USD 4.66 billion in 2026 to USD 6.21 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 130 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'HVAC Filters Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

HVAC Filters Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.66 billion

USD 4.66 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.21 billion

USD 6.21 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.9%

HVAC Filters Market Trends & Insights.

Multiple factors contribute to the steady growth of the HVAC filters market. One factor that drives the market is urbanization and industrialization, along with an increased focus on indoor air quality. Stringent air quality laws have been driving increased use of advanced filtration systems in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. There is growing understanding of the adverse health effects associated with airborne contaminants, allergens, and pathogens, which in turn has driven demand for high-quality filters in healthcare facilities, data centers, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities. Improvements in filter technology, energy-efficient filter designs, and innovative HVAC systems are helping to enhance filtration efficacy and minimize costs.

Asia Pacific dominated the HVAC filters market, with a share of 37.0%, in terms of value, in 2025.

The carbon segment dominates the HVAC filter market with a share of 39.6%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Based on technology, the HEPA segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% in the HVAC Filter market during the forecast period.

The building & construction segment held the largest market share of 39.0%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Companies such as Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and 3M were identified as some of the star players in the HVAC Filters market, given their strong market share and product footprint

Air Filters, Inc., Tex-Air Filters, and A-J Manufacturing, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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There have been steady developments in the HVAC filters market in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Growth drivers include heightened knowledge about indoor air quality, construction boom, and the establishment of stringent air quality standards and energy-efficient practices. In the Asia Pacific region, there has been fast growth attributed to rapid urbanization, industrial growth and investment in commercial buildings, hospitals, and data centers, mainly in countries like China and India. Demand in North America and Europe is high owing to increased adoption of highly efficient filters to ensure that the strict indoor air quality regulations and sustainability targets are met. The Middle East & Africa region stands to benefit from the fast development of infrastructure, smart cities initiatives, and the growing need for energy-efficient HVAC systems. In South America, there has been moderate growth mainly boosted by commercial construction and investments in the healthcare sector. The HVAC filters market is expected to grow steadily moving forward, with more organizations focusing on healthier indoor environments and energy efficiency. Companies have been investing in innovations such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filtration, nanofiber media, and smart monitoring.

Synthetic polymer is the fastest-growing material segment of the HVAC Filters market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Synthetic polymer is projected to be the most rapidly growing material segment in the HVAC filters market by value. This is attributed to the improved performance in filtration, longevity, and flexibility of use of such filters. Materials such as polyester and polypropylene have higher dust holding capacity, less pressure drop, and longer durability than fiberglass filter. This makes them the preferred choice in commercial, industrial, healthcare, and residential HVAC filters. The increasing preference for efficient HVAC systems that can save on energy costs is one factor that is fueling the growth of the synthetic polymer filters segment, as it helps reduce HVAC energy costs while ensuring high standards of indoor air quality. Increasing construction of data centers, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and green buildings is another factor that will boost the growth of the segment. Increasing technological advancement in nonwoven and nanofiber synthetic materials is yet another factor boosting the growth of the segment. Increased concerns about indoor air quality and stricter air quality regulations worldwide will further spur the growth of the synthetic polymer HVAC filters segment.

HEPA is the fastest-growing technology segment in the HVAC Filters market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

It is anticipated that HEPA filters will emerge as the fastest-growing segment of the HVAC filters market during the forecast period due to the capability of these filters to trap fine particles, allergens, bacteria, and viruses with an extremely high efficiency rate. The widespread adoption of HEPA filters is being observed in healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, data centers, laboratories, commercial buildings, and other critical areas that require high-quality air purification. Increasing concern about indoor air quality and the growing need for advanced technology to prevent the transmission of diseases through the air and particulate matter pollution are leading to high adoption rates of efficient filters. In addition, regulatory norms regarding high-quality air and occupational safety are encouraging companies to switch from regular filters to HEPA filters.

Food & Beverage is the fastest-growing end-use industry in the HVAC Filters market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The food & beverage segment is expected to register the highest growth among all the end-use industries of the HVAC filters market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing focus on food safety and hygiene and strict regulations related to food and beverage processing and packaging industries. HVAC filters help in the control of airborne particles, dust, microorganisms, and odors in the plant. The rising consumer preference for safe and high-quality packaged foods and beverages is propelling companies to adopt new air filtration systems, which ensure the clean production of the products. Furthermore, strict food safety standards and regulations are compelling companies to use high-end filtration technologies, such as HEPA filters and activated carbon filters. The fast-paced establishment of food processing facilities, cold storage facilities, and beverage production facilities, especially in the developing economies, is also contributing to the demand.

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North America holds the second-largest share in the HVAC Filters market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

North America is anticipated to command the second-largest market share for HVAC filters industry, in terms of revenue, on account of the strict indoor air quality regulations, the wide adoption of HVAC systems, and the increasing demand from the commercial, healthcare, industrial, and data center sectors. This region enjoys a developed building infrastructure and high rates of building renovations and retrofits, thus fostering the need for replacement of outdated filtering equipment with more efficient equipment. Increasing awareness about indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and the health of building occupants is driving building owners and facility management companies towards installing advanced filtration systems like HEPA and activated carbon filters. Moreover, the fast-growing data centers, healthcare facilities, and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants contribute to the growing market in the region.

Key Players

The key players in the HVAC filters companies include Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Calgon Carbon Corporation (US), Camfil Group (Sweden), American Air Filter Company (US), 3M (US), Koch Filter (US), Troy Filters (US), Filtration Group Corporation (US), and Sandler AG (Germany).

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