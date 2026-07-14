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Dow Jones News
14.07.2026 12:57 Uhr
282 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
14-Jul-2026 / 11:22 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
14/07/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                  Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 
 
3.00% Green Notes due 13/07/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and 
each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)               debt-like    XS3436180XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC 
 
3.55% Notes due 16/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 
each and integral multiples of                             Debt and 
                                            debt-like    CA892329CXXX   --  
                                          securities 
 
CAD2,000 in excess thereof) 
 
3.86% Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000   Debt and 
each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof)               debt-like    CA892329CXXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
Zero Coupon Notes due 14/07/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of     Debt and 
NGN10,000,000 each)                                  debt-like    XS3436145XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: HUNGARY 
 
3.500% Notes due 23/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000   Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like    XS3435288XXX   --  
                                            securities 
 
 
4.250% Notes due 21/05/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000   Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like    XS3435288XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg    Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL173392 due 06/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 derivatives   XS3165074XXX   --  
each) 

Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 350  Debt and 
Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 14/07/  debt-like    XS3338964XXX   --  
2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each)           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
4.85% Callable Notes due 14/07/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
USD200,000 each)                                    debt-like    XS3442659XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a   Securitised 
Basket of Equity Indices due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   derivatives   XS3357606XXX   --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a   Securitised 
Basket of Equity Indices due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   derivatives   XS3357607XXX   --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 
 
 
Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a   Securitised 
Basket of Equity Indices due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   derivatives   XS3357607XXX   --  
bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)           debt-like    XS3383376XXX   --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)           debt-like    XS3383869XXX   --  
                                            securities 
 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and 
of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof)           debt-like    XS3373528XXX   --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
5.519%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2037; fully paid;     Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like    US638602BXXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
5.519%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2037; fully paid;     Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like    USG6398ADXXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                             securities 
 
 
5.054%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2032; fully paid;     Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like    US638602BXXX   --  
excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                              securities 
 
 
5.054%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2032; fully paid;     Debt and 
(Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like    USG6398ADXXX   --  
excess thereof) (Regulation S)                             securities 

Issuer Name: BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 
 
5.125% Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 Debt and 
each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including     debt-like    XS3437585XXX   --  
GBP199,000)                                      securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 436243 
EQS News ID:  2365614 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2365614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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