Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Jul-2026 / 11:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 3.00% Green Notes due 13/07/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3436180XXX -- securities Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC 3.55% Notes due 16/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like CA892329CXXX -- securities CAD2,000 in excess thereof) 3.86% Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CAD200,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof) debt-like CA892329CXXX -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation Zero Coupon Notes due 14/07/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and NGN10,000,000 each) debt-like XS3436145XXX -- securities Issuer Name: HUNGARY 3.500% Notes due 23/03/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3435288XXX -- securities 4.250% Notes due 21/05/2037; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR1,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3435288XXX -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg Securitised S.C.A. CGMFL173392 due 06/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 derivatives XS3165074XXX -- each) Issuer Name: NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Preference Share Linked Notes indexed to the Preference Shares comprising Class 350 Debt and Equity Index-Linked Preference Shares issued by Cannon Bridge Capital Ltd due 14/07/ debt-like XS3338964XXX -- 2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1.00 each) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.85% Callable Notes due 14/07/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3442659XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Securitised Basket of Equity Indices due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to derivatives XS3357606XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Securitised Basket of Equity Indices due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to derivatives XS3357607XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Securitised Basket of Equity Indices due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to derivatives XS3357607XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3383376XXX -- securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3383869XXX -- securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3373528XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 5.519%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2037; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US638602BXXX -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.519%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2037; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6398ADXXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.054%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US638602BXXX -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.054%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 14/07/2032; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6398ADXXX -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Issuer Name: BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 5.125% Notes due 14/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3437585XXX -- GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 436243 EQS News ID: 2365614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2026 06:22 ET (10:22 GMT)