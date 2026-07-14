Aluminum Plate Market worth $52.95 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the "Aluminum Plate Market is expected to reach USD 52.95 billion by 2035 from USD 32.71 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aluminum Plate Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Aluminum Plate Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2035

2025-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 32.71 billion

USD 32.71 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 52.95 billion

USD 52.95 billion CAGR (2026-2035): 5.1%

Aluminum Plate Market Trends & Insights.

The aluminum plate market is expected to grow steadily, owing to the increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant materials across key end-use industries. Aluminum plates provide a good balance of strength-to-weight ratio, durability, weldability, and formability, making them suitable for structural and engineering applications. Increasing production of commercial and military aircraft, increasing use of lightweight materials in automotive and transportation sectors, and increasing shipbuilding activities are driving market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments in construction & infrastructure, heavy machinery, renewable energy, and industrial equipment, along with innovations in high-performance aluminum alloys and processing techniques, are also augmenting the demand for aluminum plates worldwide.

Asia Pacific's aluminum plate market dominated, with a share of 49.2% in 2025.

By product form, the ultra-thick aluminum plate (above 100 mm) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2026 to 2035, in terms of value.

By grade, the 7xxx series segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2035, in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to lead the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.8%.

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Constellium, UACJ Corporation, Arconic, and Henan Mingtai AL.Industrial Co., Ltd were identified as Star players in the aluminum plate market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

AMAG Austria Metall AG, Olympic Steel, Hulamin Limited, Aluminium Duffel, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their strong product portfolio and business strategy.

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The aluminum plate market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and corrosion-resistant materials across aerospace, automotive, construction, marine, defense, and industrial applications. Key growth drivers include increased aircraft production, electric vehicle manufacturing, renewable energy investments, and infrastructure development. Higher use of aluminum plates in battery enclosures, body structures, and chassis components is being driven by the need to lightweight vehicles for fuel efficiency and extended electric vehicle range.

The 2xxx series is expected to be the second-fastest-growing grade segment during the forecast period.

The 2xxx series is projected to be the second-fastest-growing grade segment in the aluminum plate market over the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for high-strength, lightweight materials in aerospace, defense, and transportation applications. These aluminum-copper alloys have an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, high fatigue resistance, and superior machinability. They are suitable for aircraft structures, military equipment, and heavy engineering components. Higher investments in commercial aviation, defense modernization, and space programs are also supporting the growth in demand. Moreover, improvements in heat-treatment methods and surface-treatment technologies are increasing the longevity and performance of 2xxx-series plates, broadening their use in crucial structural applications that demand robust mechanical properties and reliable service life.

Heavy gauge aluminum plate (51- 100 mm) is expected to be the second-fastest-growing product form during the forecast period.

Heavy gauge aluminum plates (51-100 mm) are the second-fastest-growing product form in the aluminum plate market during the forecast period. These plates have high structural strength, excellent load-bearing capacity, and superior durability, making them suitable for applications that require enhanced mechanical performance and dimensional stability. Higher demand is also supported by growing investment in aircraft manufacturing, naval vessel construction, energy infrastructure, and heavy engineering projects. Also, improvements in rolling and heat-treatment technologies are enhancing the quality and performance of heavy-gauge plates, enabling their use in demanding structural applications where reliability, strength, and long service life are critical.

Marine & shipbuilding is expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

Heavy gauge aluminum plate (51 mm-100 mm) is expected to be the second-fastest-growing product form in the aluminum plate industry during the forecast period. These plates have high structural strength, excellent load-bearing capacity, and superior durability, making them suitable for applications that require enhanced mechanical performance and dimensional stability. Higher demand is also supported by growing investment in aircraft manufacturing, naval vessel construction, energy infrastructure, and heavy engineering projects. Also, improvements in rolling and heat-treatment technologies are enhancing the quality and performance of heavy gauge plates, enabling their use in demanding structural applications where reliability, strength, and long service life are critical.

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South America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

South America is also poised to be the second-fastest-growing region in the aluminum plate market during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in transportation, infrastructure, mining, and industrial manufacturing. Increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion-resistant aluminum plates for automotive, construction, and heavy equipment applications is being seen in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. For example, Brazil's automotive sector remains a key driver of aluminum demand, with vehicle production rising by around 3.5% to 2.64 million units in 2025 and vehicle exports up more than 32% year-over-year, reflecting the growing competitiveness of Brazil's automotive manufacturing sector (Source: ANFAVEA). Growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and the use of lightweight materials are anticipated to further bolster the demand for aluminum plate across the region during the forecast period.

Key Players

The report profiles key aluminum plate companies, including Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Constellium (France), UACJ Corporation (Japan), Granges (Sweden), Arconic (US), Henan Mingtai AL.Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Kaiser Aluminum (US), Speira GmbH (Germany), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), ElvalHalcor (Greece), and C.S. Aluminium Corporation (Taiwan).

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