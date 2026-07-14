Stratus Global Holdings Berhad: Stratus Global's IPO Oversubscribed By 128.82 Times

PENANG, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company"), a cleanroom automated material handling system ("AMHS") specialist serving the semiconductor industry, which is set to debut on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") on 21 July 2026, is pleased to announce that the Company's Malaysian public portion of its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") was oversubscribed by 128.82 times, demonstrating strong investor interest ahead of its listing and strong confidence in the Company's business and long-term growth prospects.

Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

Stratus Global's IPO comprises a public issue of 356,250,000 new ordinary shares ("IPO Shares"), which are allocated in the following manner:

25,000,000 IPO Shares made available for application by the Malaysian public, of which 12,500,000 IPO Shares were set aside for Bumiputera investors under the balloting process;

30,000,000 IPO Shares reserved for application by the eligible Directors and employees of Stratus Global and its subsidiaries (the " Group "), as well as persons who have contributed to the success of the Group (" Eligible Persons ");

145,000,000 IPO Shares by way of private placement to identified institutional and/or selected investors; and

156,250,000 IPO Shares by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI").

The Company received a total of 45,065 applications from the Malaysian public for 3,245,543,200 IPO Shares worth approximately RM2.6 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 128.82 times.

Meanwhile, the 30,000,000 IPO Shares reserved for application by the Eligible Persons have been fully subscribed.

Mr. Ryo Narisawa, Executive Director / Chief Executive Officer of Stratus Global, said, "We are encouraged by the strong response to our IPO and sincerely thank all investors for their confidence and support. We believe this strong response reflects recognition of Stratus Global's proven track record, specialised capabilities in cleanroom automated material handling system solutions, and the long-term opportunities within the global semiconductor industry. As we embark on our journey as a listed company, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy, investing in innovation and capacity expansion, and creating sustainable value for our customers, shareholders and all stakeholders."

With a 28-year operating track record, Stratus Global provides end-to-end AMHS solutions encompassing the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of conveyor-based AMHS, hybrid AMHS and automated storage and retrieval systems for cleanroom environments. The Company's solutions are primarily used within semiconductor manufacturing facilities to automate the movement, handling and storage of critical materials, supporting higher efficiency, precision and workflow reliability.

Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd, added, "The demand for Stratus Global's IPO highlights investors' recognition of the Company's established track record, engineering capabilities and exposure to the growing automation requirements of the semiconductor industry. We are pleased to support Stratus Global as it progresses towards its Main Market listing."

UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd, being the Principal Adviser, Underwriter and Placement Agent in conjunction with the IPO, has confirmed that all 145,000,000 IPO Shares made available by way of private placement to identified institutional and/or selected investors, as well as all 156,250,000 IPO Shares made available by way of private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI, have been fully placed out.

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ABOUT STRATUS GLOBAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Stratus Global Holdings Berhad ("Stratus Global" or the "Company") is a Penang-based factory automation solutions provider specialising in cleanroom automated material handling system ("AMHS") solutions for the semiconductor industry. Stratus Global provides end-to-end AMHS solutions encompassing the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of AMHS, with a solutions portfolio comprising conveyor-based AMHS, hybrid AMHS and automated storage and retrieval systems, supported by its proprietary transport control software. Established in 1998, Stratus Global has built a 28-year operating track record in the AMHS segment, serving primarily multinational semiconductor companies with operations in Malaysia as well as semiconductor manufacturers overseas. The Company serves customers across 11 countries in Asia, Europe and North America. Moving forward, Stratus Global is focused on expanding its execution capacity, strengthening its R&D and engineering capabilities, and growing its overseas presence across key semiconductor markets.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Stratus Global Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/stratus-globals-ipo-oversubscribed-by-128.82-times-1190775