Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, is pleased to announce that in collaboration with Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), it has initiated preparations for re-starting the water treatment plant built and briefly operated in 2020 to mitigate selenium at the Kemess Project in Northern British Columbia, Canada.

To support the development of a new copper-gold deposit at Kemess, BQE Water was contracted in 2019 to design and operate a water treatment plant using its Selen-IX process to treat 65 litres per second (5,600 m3/day) of mine-influenced water producing effluent containing selenium concentrations of less than 2 parts per billion of total selenium. The plant was constructed, fully commissioned, and successfully operated for several months in 2020 under the operations services agreement (OSA) with a 5-year term. In recognition of the successful first full-scale implementation of Selen-IX, the Kemess project was awarded the Environmental Award by Engineers & Geoscientists professional association of BC (EGBC) in 2021.

Subsequently, as the new mine development plans were altered, the water treatment plant was placed under Care and Maintenance, and the OSA was amended to enable the BQE Water team to provide annual site visits to maintain the facility as a viable asset without altering the original term.

Responding to requirements from Centerra earlier this year, BQE Water prepared a plan for re-starting the treatment plant including re-commissioning and the plant is expected to commence seasonal operations during late summer of 2026. Reflecting the short operations season this year, BQE Water will be providing commissioning and operations services in 2026 under a changer order that would allow this year's project objectives to be met without shortening the remaining term of the OSA.

"We are excited to resume plant operations at Kemess. This project will allow us to bring to bear our experience and expertise from years of operational management of four other Selen-IX plants outside of BC to support industry-leading management of selenium at home," said David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

****

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained herein may not be based on historical fact and therefore constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. This includes without limitation statements containing the words "plan", "expect", "project", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "may", "will" and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's dependence on key personnel and contracts, uncertainty with respect to the profitability of the Company's technologies, competition, technology risk, the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary information, fluctuations in commodity prices, currency risk, environmental regulation and the Company's ability to manage growth and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca (including without limitation the factors described in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025). Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305055

Source: BQE Water Inc.