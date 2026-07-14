STARTEEPO Invest ("STARTEEPO"), a Prague-based alternative investment fund focused on high-conviction public equity investments, today announced that it has increased its beneficial ownership position in Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox" or the "Company") to 8.8 million common shares, together with options on an additional 140,000 shares, as disclosed in an amended Schedule 13D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Based on publicly available ownership disclosures, STARTEEPO is now Xerox's second-largest holder of common stock. We have reached the target ownership level established for the current phase of our investment strategy, said Frantisek Bostl, Chairman of the Board of STARTEEPO Invest.

STARTEEPO's investment thesis remains centered on balance sheet improvement, disciplined capital allocation, operational execution, the successful integration of Lexmark, and what we believe is the market's continued undervaluation of Xerox's long-term strategic positioning as enterprises increasingly adopt AI.

STARTEEPO intends to remain a constructive long-term shareholder and may continue engaging with management, the Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, and other market participants regarding the Company's strategy, capital structure, operations, and opportunities to enhance long-term shareholder value.

Additional information are available at www.starteepo.com/xerox.

About STARTEEPO Invest

STARTEEPO Invest is an alternative investment fund based in Prague, Czech Republic, focused on identifying high-conviction opportunities in public equity markets. The firm applies a fundamental, long-term investment approach, with a focus on disciplined analysis and constructive engagement.

This communication expresses solely the opinion of STARTEEPO and its affiliates and not any other party. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or offer to buy or sell any securities. STARTEEPO's opinions stated herein are based on publicly available information and its own analyses. STARTEEPO may, at any time and without notice, buy, sell, reduce, increase, or otherwise change its investment position, including for reasons that may be inconsistent with the views expressed in this communication. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of the principal amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Every investor should conduct their own independent research and due diligence or consult with a licensed financial, legal, or tax advisor before making any investment decision.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714834388/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Frantisek Bostl

bostl@starteepo.com

420 604 215 002

www.starteepo.com/en