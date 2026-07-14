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WKN: A1W4EQ | ISIN: US03823U1025 | Ticker-Symbol: A59
Tradegate
14.07.26 | 13:46
102,38 Euro
+4,11 % +4,04
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APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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102,58102,8214:10
102,38102,6214:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.: AOI Begins Expansion of Pearland Manufacturing Campus to Scale 800G and 1.6T Optical Transceiver Production

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products powering AI, today announced it has begun construction on its two adjacent properties in Pearland, Texas, adding nearly 400,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity.

The buildout of these properties, located at 14621 Kirby Drive and 11555 N. Spectrum Boulevard, supports AOI's plans to increase production of its 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers, which are a critical component of modern AI infrastructures that let network devices communicate over fiber optics, enabling fast, long-distance data transmission.

"We are proud to be part of the Pearland business ecosystem and appreciate the level of support we received from the city and economic development offices to match our manufacturing needs," said Dr. Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of AOI. "As we continue to grow and expand our Houston-area footprint, Pearland offers us access to a strong workforce, excellent infrastructure, and room to scale our operations. These facilities will be instrumental in supporting our long-term growth strategy, enabling us to expand production of advanced optical transceivers and strengthen AOI's position as a key supplier to the AI and cloud infrastructure markets."

"We're thrilled to welcome Applied Optoelectronics to Pearland as they expand their manufacturing footprint," said Quentin Wiltz, Mayor, City of Pearland. "This project will bring high-quality jobs, strengthen our local economy, and deepen the innovation ecosystem that makes Pearland a destination for forward-looking companies. We look forward to continuing to support AOI as they grow and thrive in our community."

Additional Resources:

  • AOI Optical Transceivers
  • AOI Newsroom

About AOI
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China.?For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.?

About PEDC
Established in 1995, the Pearland Economic Development Corporation promotes, assists, and enhances economic development activities and quality of life within Pearland, Texas. In bringing new and existing businesses to the area, the organization attracts capital investment to add to the city's tax base and helps to increase the number of employment opportunities for residents. For more information, visit www.pearlandedc.com.

Media contacts:
Sara Cicero
sara_cicero@ao-inc.com
770-331-0269

Melissa Cook
mcook@pearlandedc.com
281-997-3003

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8f49ccf-861c-4173-a6db-06fbdf54ccbb


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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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