What is the reason for the co-branding of the new UniC AG440 C&I product with CATL? AMPACE: Ampace is a joint venture of Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL). We can say we were born with a very similar gene from day one. CATL is very strong in the cell part, and we are quite familiar and strong with the system so we can combine the strengths of both companies to come out with the best product for the European Market. For the UniC AG440, we use CATL cell technology. Describe some features of the PR-S3 Elite residential product that could be interesting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...