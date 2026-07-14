There's more to GameChange than solar trackers, according to international CEO Vikas Bansal. The company has been on an expansion drive, which has included establishing new transformer manufacturing capacity eBOS solutions and robotic asset monitoring as part of a broader push to diversify the business. "We are transforming as a company from GameChange Solar, which is focused more on racking and trackers, to becoming an energy infrastructure platform" said Bansal. The executive told pv magazine that GameChange Energy now has roughly 11% of the global market share in trackers, and the company ...

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