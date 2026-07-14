Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an Ionic Leach soil survey program at the Fivemile Gold Project ("Fivemile", or the Property"), located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka-Cortez gold trend in Lander County, Nevada.

The Property is located approximately 4 miles (6.4 km) south-southwest of the Cortez Hills mine and 5 miles (8 km) southwest of the Goldrush mine, both operated by Nevada Gold Mines LLC ("NGM"), a joint venture between Barrick Mining Corporation ("Barrick") (61.5%) and Newmont Mining Corporation (38.5%). Fivemile lies 6 miles (10 km) southwest of the Fourmile gold deposit, owned 100% by Barrick (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Location of Fivemile Gold Project in the Cortez Trend

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"The completion of the initial soil survey program is the first step in determining the presence of gold mineralization at Fivemile," said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We are pleased that the survey was carried out so quickly and look forward to layering the results with the interpreted geology and geophysical signatures at Fivemile."

About the Ionic Leach Soil Survey

Three hundred (300) samples were collected property-wide (see Figure 2) and delivered to ALS Global Laboratories ("ALS") in Reno, NV, for analysis by their proprietary Ionic Leach method. Rapid submittal and careful preparation of the sampled material is important, as the Company believes the samples may lose volatile pathfinder elements like mercury and antimony if not handled correctly and analyzed promptly.





Figure 2: Fivemile Geology and 2026 Soil Survey Sample Locations

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Ionic Leach soil surveys are known to be effective to detect areas that may be anomalous for gold and other pathfinder elements. Case studies of Ionic Leach soil sampling have been successful in mineral exploration for detecting buried mineralization, particularly in challenging environments with cover, as seen at the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in Alaska,3 and the Sams Creek Project in New Zealand.4 These case studies show that Ionic Leach is effective for identifying "blind" mineralization, even through thick cover, by extracting the mobile, loosely-bound metal ions present in soil and sediment.

About Fivemile

Nevada Sunrise can earn a 79% interest in Fivemile from American Metals Exploration Corp. ("Ammetex"), a private Nevada company at arm's-length to Nevada Sunrise, in three stages over 4 years from the effective date of the earn-in option agreement (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 26, 2026)

Fivemile consists of 266 unpatented mineral claims on Bureau of Land Management land totaling approximately 5,496 acres (2,224 ha). The majority of the Fivemile claims, staked in 2025 and 2026, cover an area of alluvium-covered shallow pediment, referred to by the Company as "Fivemile Flats" (see Figure 3), which has no outcrop, inhibiting previous surface exploration.





Figure 3: Location of the Fivemile claims in Fivemile Flats (looking southeast)

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Fivemile Exploration Targets

The exploration targets at Fivemile are two-fold: epithermal gold/silver mineralization related to the Caetano Caldera, possibly superimposed on an earlier Carlin-type gold deposit(s), similar to the Fourmile, Goldrush and Cortez Hills deposits (Figure 1).

The Fivemile gold exploration targets were generated by reprocessing publicly-available data collected by the United State Geological Survey (the "USGS") and integrating that data with a proprietary geological interpretation of structural features that are visible in the geophysical, geological and satellite imagery data. The geophysical signature of Fivemile is observed as the conjunction of a gravity high anomaly and a magnetic low anomaly (Figure 2). The gravity high at Fivemile mirrors a gravity high associated with the Fourmile and Goldrush deposits located northeast of Fivemile.

The primary exploration target at Fivemile is situated along the western border of the Cortez apical graben that formed in Eocene time in the core of a south-plunging anticline and hosts the Cortez Hills and Cortez deposits, respectively located 4 to 5.5 miles (6.4 to 8.8 kilometres) to the north (Figure 1). Fivemile lies in the same relative position as the Fourmile and Goldrush deposits, which are located along the western border of a larger Eocene-Miocene apical graben in the core of a larger NNW-SSE trending regional anticline (Figure 2). The center of this apical graben localized the Northern Nevada Rift zone in mid-Miocene time. Miocene lake sediments were deposited in this graben.

From the available geophysical and geological data, the Company has inferred regional NE-SW trending faults that pass through the Fourmile-Goldrush and Toiyabe mine areas and the Fivemile area. These faults, herein referred to as the "Fourmile Faults", were believed to be active in Eocene through Miocene time and controlled gold mineralization at interpreted intersections with N-S trending graben normal faults. In the Fivemile area, the Fourmile faults probably localized part of the Caetano Caldera ring-fracture system and also intersected and offset N-S Cortez graben faults in the vicinity of the geophysical anomalies.

Next steps for exploration in 2026 at Fivemile include high-resolution gravity and magnetic surveys to better define the conjunction of the gravity high and the magnetic low anomalies identified from the regional USGS geophysical surveys.

About the Fourmile and the Cortez Complex Gold Deposits

Nevada Sunrise has acquired the right to explore for gold on a greenfields exploration property in one of the most prolific gold mining districts in the world. Since its discovery in 2015, the high-grade Fourmile deposit has steadily developed to its current status as the premiere Nevada gold deposit, which has galvanized a new exploration model for deeper and higher grade Carlin-type gold deposits.

The current mineral resource estimates at Fourmile are reported as:

Indicated mineral resource estimated at 2.6 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 17.59 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold contained within 4.6 million tonnes, and

Inferred mineral resource estimated at 13.0 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 16.9 g/t gold contained within 25.0 million tonnes.1

The Cortez Complex includes other significant gold deposits such as Pipeline, Crossroads, Cortez Pits, Gold Acres, Robertson, Goldrush, and Cortez Hills, which collectively contain mineral resource estimates reported in both underground and surface deposits as:

Measured mineral resources estimated at 0.67 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 4.88 g/t gold contained within 4.3 million tonnes;

Indicated mineral resources estimated at 18.0 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 2.71 g/t gold contained within 200 million tonnes, and

Inferred mineral resources estimated at 6.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.6 g/t gold contained within 120.0 million tonnes.2

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by M. Claiborne Newton, III, PhD, CPG, a geological consultant independent of the Company who is a Registered Member in good standing of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (#4145342RM) and a Certified Professional Geologist in the State of Virginia (#2801001736). Dr. Newton is a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has examined information regarding the historical, current and proposed exploration at Fivemile, which includes his review of the historical geophysical, geological and geochemical data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that any historical results were collected and reported by operators unrelated to Nevada Sunrise and have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at Fivemile. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published mineral resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on Fivemile.

References:

1 Barrick-Nevada Gold Mines Investor Visit Presentation, dated February 26, 2026;

2 Technical Report on the Cortez Complex, Lander and Eureka Counties, Nevada, USA, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Prepared for Barrick Gold Corporation, by Fiddes, C., et al, with an effective date of December 31, 2021;

3 U.S. Geological Survey Open-File Report 2010-1225: USGS exploration geochemistry studies at the Pebble porphyry Cu-Au-Mo deposit, Alaska", by Eppinger, R.G., Kelley, K.D., Fey, D.L., Giles, S.A., Minsley, B.J., and Smith, S.M., 2010;

4 News Release, Siren Gold Limited, June 22, 2023.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 79% interest in the Fivemile Gold Project, located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Battle Mountain, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for the Company's Nevada mineral properties, including the Fivemile Gold Project; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31, 2026, which is available under Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305070

Source: Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp.