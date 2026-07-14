Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) (the "Company" or "Uniserve"), a Canadian digital infrastructure platform, today announced that it has secured a fully committed $1.8 million non-convertible credit facility to accelerate the execution of its long-term strategic plan.

As Uniserve continues its transformation into a diversified provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI agents, cloud solutions, business connectivity and data centre infrastructure, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to capitalize on Canada's rapidly expanding demand for secure, mission-critical digital infrastructure. The committed financing strengthens the Company's financial flexibility and provides additional capital to support strategic acquisitions, continued infrastructure investments, and long-term shareholder value creation.

"This financing represents another important milestone in the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy," said Gautam Lohia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uniserve. "We are building a modern Canadian digital infrastructure platform designed to support the evolving technology requirements of businesses across the country. Every strategic initiative we undertake is intended to strengthen recurring revenue, deepen customer relationships, and create a scalable business capable of delivering sustainable long-term growth. This committed capital further enhances our ability to execute on that vision while maintaining the financial flexibility to pursue attractive strategic opportunities as they arise."

Canada's demand for secure, Canadian-based digital infrastructure continues to accelerate as organizations increasingly migrate mission-critical workloads to cloud-based environments and require integrated technology solutions from trusted providers. Uniserve is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these trends by delivering managed IT services, cybersecurity, business connectivity, cloud infrastructure and data centre solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The Company remains focused on expanding higher-margin recurring revenue, completing strategic acquisitions, investing in critical digital infrastructure and strengthening long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution.

Under the terms of the credit facility, Uniserve has access to a committed principal amount of $1.8 million, available from closing subject only to customary drawdown conditions. The facility is non-convertible, bears interest at 7% per annum, includes a 2% standby fee and 2% loan bonus, matures 18 months following the initial advance, and is not repayable on demand prior to maturity. No scheduled principal repayments are required before maturity other than monthly interest payments.

The proceeds will be used to support the continued development of the Company's flagship Vancouver data centre, strategic acquisition opportunities, working capital requirements associated with those initiatives, and other general corporate purposes.

Subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company proposes to issue 2,500,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants as a loan bonus. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per share for a period of 24 months following issuance.

The lender is an insider of the Company and, accordingly, the financing constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on applicable exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements. The transaction has been reviewed and approved by the independent members of the Board of Directors.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSXV: USS) is a Canadian digital infrastructure platform providing mission-critical connectivity, managed IT services, cybersecurity, AI Agents, cloud solutions and data centre infrastructure to business customers across Canada. Through its operations in Vancouver, Calgary and Waterloo, the Company is building a scalable, recurring revenue platform designed to support the digital transformation of Canadian enterprises.

By combining communications infrastructure with higher-value managed technology services and strategic acquisitions, Uniserve is creating a diversified technology platform positioned for sustainable long-term growth and increasing shareholder value.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, growth plans, execution strategy, and potential valuation positioning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, execution risks, integration of acquisitions, regulatory factors, and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gautam Lohia

Chairman/CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305054

Source: Uniserve Communications Corporation