Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies, named Utah-based Searchbloom among the top companies in two of its 2026 category rankings, Enterprise SEO and Local SEO.

DesignRush publishes annual category rankings that buyers use to shortlist vendors. Searchbloom was recognized on the enterprise list as:

"Best for Enterprise SEO Built Around Revenue Growth," and on the local list as

"Best for Link-Driven Local SEO Built on Technical Rigor."

Searchbloom has been named Top Enterprise SEO and Local SEO Company for 2026

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Searchbloom builds its programs on the A.R.T. framework, which stands for Authority, Relevancy and Technology. Searchbloom pairs that methodology with a dedicated-analyst model, a guaranteed 24-hour response window and a client retention rate above 95%.

"Searchbloom stood out in two categories by pairing technical discipline with a clear focus on revenue," said Nikola Djuric, marketing director at DesignRush. "Buyers who use our rankings want agencies that can prove impact, and Searchbloom does it with documented case studies."

Enterprise SEO

DesignRush recognized Searchbloom for enterprise SEO built around revenue growth. Searchbloom's published case studies report results across larger search programs, including a 1,791 percent increase in total ranking keywords for a national furniture retailer and, for an ecommerce art retailer, new or improved rankings for 3,901 keywords, 1,155 of them in the top 10.

Local SEO

In the local rankings, DesignRush highlighted Searchbloom's work in:

Google Business Profile optimization

Citation management

Technical SEO

GEO-targeted content

White-hat link building.

According to Searchbloom's published case study, the agency moved all five target keywords to the top position, including "Kiln Dried Firewood," which had ranked No. 14, and "Firewood Atlanta," which had ranked No. 6.

"The person building your strategy is the same person who answers when you reach out. No account managers, no telephone game. SEO falls apart when you separate those two, so we never do," said Cody Jensen, CEO and founder of Searchbloom. "That's one of the many reasons why our partners choose to stay with us."

The full 2026 Enterprise SEO and Local SEO rankings are available on designrush.com.

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Rankings reflect DesignRush's published 2026 category lists for Enterprise SEO and Local SEO.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects. For more information, visit designrush.com.

About Searchbloom

Searchbloom is a performance-focused search marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid search (PPC), and conversion optimization for growth-oriented brands. The firm partners with companies ranging from small businesses to enterprise organizations to improve qualified traffic and reduce acquisition costs through integrated search strategies.

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Source: DesignRush