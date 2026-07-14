Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Steve Turner, Co-Owner and Principal of Solomon Turner PR, who shares insights on building media-ready companies, developing stronger PR strategies, and cultivating long-term media relationships.





Steve Turner discusses media readiness, PR strategy, and turning earned media into long-term business assets on the DesignRush Podcast.

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"It's about relationship building, getting out, meeting people, letting them know who you are and what you're doing," Turner told DesignRush host Kia Johnson.

In episode No. 143, Turner explains why companies should treat earned media as part of long-term business strategy rather than a last-minute marketing tactic. He also discusses how executives can turn media coverage into sales, recruiting, and brand-building assets long after publication.

The episode covers:

Building media relationships before seeking coverage

Identifying stories that align with journalist interests

Establishing clear positioning and proof points before pitching the media

Matching stories with the right media channels and audiences

Turning earned media into sales, recruiting, and brand credibility assets

Catch the episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Steve Turner:

Steve Turner is Co-Owner and Principal of Solomon Turner PR, a St. Louis-based public relations agency specializing in media relations, brand communications, and corporate reputation strategy. He is also the author of PR THAT WORKS: Real Strategies. Real Campaigns. Real Results.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305104

Source: DesignRush