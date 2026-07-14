Xtract One Technologies Inc.: Xtract One Technologies Further Expands Into Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Manufacturing With New Multi-State Deployment

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) ("Xtract One" or the "Company") today announced its Xtract One Gateway ("Gateway") has been selected to modernize weapons detection and entry security across a network of pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution facilities, marking the Company's entry into a new and significant vertical within the broader manufacturing and distribution market. The deployment is enabled by Xtract One's partnership with Integrated Protection Services (IPS), an organization that provides systems and services for security and fire protection.

Initial system deployments, valued at approximately $0.5 million, are underway at facilities in California, Arizona and Ohio, with additional locations across multiple states scheduled to install Gateway this year and next as part of a planned multi-site rollout. This engagement is the first phase of a broader rollout expected to expand across all its facilities, in an industry that has historically relied on outdated, legacy metal detection systems that create friction for employees and visitors without delivering the accuracy that modern operations require.

"As the market shifts to security becoming a standard, and not a nice-to-have requirement to create safer work-places, we are continuing to see new markets engaging Xtract One to deliver advanced solutions. This customer represents an entry into a significant new and underserved market for Xtract One," said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. "These facilities face many of the same operational pressures we see across manufacturing broadly and the deployment reflects growing demand for modern weapons detection technology due to high-volume ingress, a workforce that values efficiency, and a real need to replace outdated, intrusive screening methods with technology that protects people without slowing them down. What makes this deployment particularly meaningful is that it is the first of many planned installations with this customer - a clear signal that, once Gateway is deployed and performing, the case for expanding across an entire company's facilities becomes the obvious next step."

Xtract One Gateway delivers advanced weapons detection with an emphasis on accuracy, efficiency, and respect for personal privacy. Designed for environments with medium levels of personal belongings and high ingress, Gateway accurately distinguishes everyday items like laptops, notebooks, keys, cell phones, and metal water bottles from potential threats. This precision reduces the need for manual searches and speeds up the screening process. The result is a faster, smoother, and more respectful screening experience that enhances both security and operational efficiency, with throughput up to four times faster than traditional methods allow.

The pharmaceutical and life sciences manufacturing sector represents a substantial addressable market for Xtract One as the Company continues to expand its presence across industrial and distribution environments nationwide. Gateway's ability to integrate with existing camera and security infrastructure, combined with its low-friction screening experience, positions the Company well to serve additional facilities across this vertical as adoption accelerates.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved "Walk-right-In" experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook X , and LinkedIn

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.