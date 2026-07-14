Vincit Oyj: Vincit Plc's Half-year report 1 January-30 June 2026: Efforts to reverse the revenue decline continue, acquisition supports strategy execution

Vincit Plc,

Company announcement July 14, 2026 at 14:00 EEST

Vincit Plc's Half-year report 1 January-30 June 2026: Efforts to reverse the revenue decline continue, acquisition supports strategy execution

This release is a summary of Vincit's Half-year report 2026. The complete report is attached to this release and is available on the company's website at https://investors.vincit.com/en.

The half-year report has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated. Percentages and figures presented in this half-year report may include rounding differences and therefore may not exactly match the totals presented.

April-June 2026

Revenue was EUR 14.8 (17.6) million. Revenue declined by EUR 2.7 million, or -15.5%.

Adjusted EBITA was EUR -0.1 (-0.5) million, or -0.8% (-2.6%) of revenue.

EBITA was EUR -0.2 (-1.1) million, or -1.4% (-6.2%) of revenue.

EBIT was EUR -0.4 (-1.2) million, or -2.4% (-6.9%) of revenue.

Items affecting comparability were EUR -0.1 (-0.6) million.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.03 (-0.10).

Total capacity (FTE) averaged 467 (540) over the reporting period, of which subcontracting was 37 (37).

On May 26, 2026, Vincit announced that it would acquire the business operations of Data Clinic Oy, a company specializing in data and analytics solutions. To execute the share-based portion of the purchase price, Vincit Plc's Board of Directors decided on June 1, 2026, to transfer treasury shares held by the company to Data Clinic Oy. The business is reported as part of Vincit starting from June 1, 2026.

January-June 2026

Revenue was EUR 31.3 (37.0) million. Revenue declined by EUR 5.7 million, or -15.4%.

Adjusted EBITA was EUR 0.2 (-0.2) million, or 0.5% (-0.5%) of revenue.

EBITA was EUR -0.5 (-1.2) million, or -1.4% (-3.3%) of revenue.

EBIT was EUR -0.7 (-1.4) million, or -2.4% (-3.9%) of revenue.

Items affecting comparability were EUR -0.6 (-1.1) million.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.05 (-0.14).

Total capacity (FTE) averaged 475 (569) over the reporting period, of which subcontracting was 35 (39).

At the end of the review period, the Group employed a total of 460 (538) people.

Outlook for 2026 (unchanged)

The 2026 adjusted EBITA margin is expected to improve from the previous year.

Financial targets for the strategy period 2025-2027

The Board of Directors of Vincit Plc approved on December 18, 2024 the company's updated financial targets for 2025-2027.

Adjusted EBITA margin of 10 percent of revenue by 2027

In 2025, the goal is to stabilize the business, and in 2026-2027 the target is 10 percent organic revenue growth

Strengthen the chosen business areas through acquisitions

Equity ratio above 50 percent and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below two

Vincit's dividend policy remains unchanged and the company aims to distribute at least 30 percent of the annual net profit as dividends.

Key figures

EUR 1,000 4-6/2026 4-6/2025 Change % 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 Change % 2025 Revenue 14,844 17,575 -15.5% 31,290 36,969 -15.4% 69,075 EBITDA 658 -208 >-100 % 1,224 762 60.7% 2,768 % of revenue 4.4 -1.2 3.9 2.1 4.0 EBITA -212 -1,087 -80.5% -453 -1,238 -63.5% -824 % of revenue -1.4 -6.2 -1.4 -3.3 -1.2 Items affecting comparability -91 -634 -85.7% -621 -1,067 -41.8% -1,225 Adjusted EBITDA 749 426 75.8% 1,844 1,829 0.9% 3,993 % of revenue 5.0 2.4 5.9 4.9 5.8 Adjusted EBITA -122 -453 -73.2% 168 -171 >-100% 402 % of revenue -0.8 -2.6 0.5 -0.5 0.6 EBIT -360 -1,210 -70.2% -736 -1,438 -48.8% -1,287 % of revenue -2.4 -6.9 -2.4 -3.9 -1.9 Profit for the period -470 -1,755 -73.2% -869 -2,354 -63.1% -2,876 Equity ratio % 61.9% 58.6% 61.9% 58.6% 60.6% Return on Equity (ROE) % -6.1% -21.3% -5.6% -13.8% -8.5% Return on investment (ROI) % -3.4% -11.5% -3.4% -6.3% -2.5% Net Gearing Ratio % -4.2% 4.2% -4.2% 4.2% 1.4% Number of employees at the end of the period 460 538 -14.5% 460 538 -14.5% 512 Basic EPS, EUR -0.03 -0.10 -74.0% -0.05 -0.14 -63.9% -0.17 Dividend / share, EUR - - - - - Number of shares 16,989,869 16,952,539 16,989,869 16,952,539 16,952,539

Vincit CEO Julius Manni

The second quarter of 2026 largely followed the trajectory set earlier in the year. Revenue for the first half of the year decreased by 15% year-on-year, totaling EUR 31.3 (37.0) million. Despite the decline in revenue, we managed to improve profitability and strengthen cash flow through efficiency measures and better working capital management.

Customer decision-making for larger investments remains cautious. The global uncertainty that has persisted throughout the spring has led several of our industrial customers to postpone investment decisions and cut budgets, even for previously agreed-upon projects. At the same time, we are seeing growing demand in the customer base, which is now reflected in a strengthened sales pipeline. We are working hard and decisively to reverse the revenue decline and secure new, larger deals.

We have firmly positioned ourselves as an AI-native business transformation partner, and we have made rapid progress in this area: we have already achieved 80% of our quantitative target for AI projects for the entire year during the first half of the year. Although the size of individual projects is currently small on average, clients' readiness for agentic automation of business processes and the establishment of AI-driven "software factories" is clearly growing. We also encourage our clients to be bolder in leveraging AI to create new business opportunities, alongside pursuing efficiency and cost savings.

In May, we acquired the business operations of Data Clinic Oy, a company specializing in data and analytics solutions. Data Clinic became part of Vincit on June 1. With this acquisition, we strengthened our capabilities in building data-driven businesses, especially on Microsoft Fabric and Databricks cloud platforms. This seamlessly integrates with our SAP ecosystem expertise, creating a stronger foundation for enabling AI solutions for our customers.

With the acquisition, we combined our SAP Core ERP and data businesses into a new Core, Data & Analytics business area. At the same time, we streamlined decision-making and strengthened the role of key individuals in the company's management by inviting the heads of our business areas to join the company's Leadership Team starting from the beginning of July.

Although the uncertain market environment and the scope of Vincit's own transformation still require patience from us, our strategic direction is correct. I want to thank our customers for their continued trust and our Vincitizens for their excellent work in a rapidly changing operating environment.

Significant events after the review period

Vincit announced on July 1, 2026, that it is expanding the company's Leadership Team by appointing the business unit leaders who previously served as part of the company's extended Leadership Team. Following the change, Suvi Albert, Business Director of the Core, Data & Analytics unit, Riku Kärkkäinen, Business Director of the Composable Commerce unit, and Jarno Rikama, Business Director of the Digital Solutions unit, became part of the company's Leadership Team. The change is a result of the company's strategic development and its goal to streamline decision-making and further strengthen the role of key personnel in the company's management.

Financial calendar in 2026

In 2026, Vincit will publish financial information as follows:

Business Review for January-September on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at around 2:00 pm EEST

The reports will be available on the company's website investors.vincit.com immediately after publication.

In Helsinki, 14 July, 2026

VINCIT OYJ

Board of Directors

Additional information

Vincit Plc, CEO Julius Manni, phone: +358 50 424 3932

Certified advisor: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, phone: +358 50 520 4098

Vincit Plc in brief

Vincit turns digital into business results by combining leading enterprise platforms, AI solutions, and human-centric design. Vincit Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.vincit.com