KoskiRent Oyj: Estimated completion of a more extensive financing arrangement postponed to the end of the year

KoskiRent Plc | Stock Exchange Release | July 14, 2026 at 13:30:00 EEST

On 29 May 2026, KoskiRent disclosed in its first quarter Interim Report that the estimated completion of its long-term and comprehensive financing arrangement will be no later than during the third quarter of 2026. The company has now updated its estimate regarding the expected timing of the completion based on the current status of the project. The company now estimates that the comprehensive financing solution may be completed by the end of 2026.



According to the company's estimate, the delay will not prevent the company from participating in tender processes that are material to its leasing business by utilising the modules currently available in its inventory.

Additional information

Tarmo Urpilainen

Chief Financial Officer

tarmo.urpilainen@modulo.fi

+358 45 666 4133

About KoskiRent

KoskiRent is a Finnish service company, established in 2013, specialising in rental solutions and space services for the public sector under the Modulo brand. We design healthy, sustainable, and adaptable facilities-built by our trusted subcontractor network and owned, leased, and managed by us for medium and long-term use. Our relocatable modular spaces, used mainly as schools and kindergartens, provide flexible, efficient, and sustainable space solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of users. KoskiRent currently operates 22 units across Finland. The facilities meet the same standards as permanent construction while offering municipalities greater flexibility, faster delivery, more cost-efficient use of resources, and adaptability throughout their life cycle.