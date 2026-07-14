Kaney Aerospace: Kaney Announces $2.88 Million Investment to Expand BGT Aerospace Operations in Freeland

FREELAND, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Kaney, Inc., a Velocity One portfolio company, today announced a $2.88 million investment in its BGT Aerospace facility in Freeland, Michigan, expanding manufacturing capacity, adding advanced production equipment, and reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to the local community. The investment supports Kaney's strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities for aerospace, defense, space, and advanced mobility applications.

"This investment reflects our confidence in BGT Aerospace and the Freeland community," said Steven Martinez, president, Kaney. "By investing in our people and expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we are positioning BGT for continued growth while strengthening our ability to support the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industry."

The investment includes new machining, precision grinding, automation, and inspection technologies that will increase production capacity for precision ball screw assemblies and motion control components. As part of the expansion, Kaney has selected Morris Midwest to supply multiple five-axis CNC machining centers.

"The addition of advanced five-axis machining technology will help BGT increase manufacturing capacity while maintaining the precision and quality required by aerospace and defense customers," said Derek Armbruster, president, Morris Midwest.

BGT Aerospace manufactures precision ball screw assemblies and motion control components for customers including Northrop Grumman, Safran, Virgin Galactic, and Hummingbird Aero. The company received the 2024 Northrop Grumman Supplier Excellence Award for Strategic Excellence.

As part of the investment, Kaney appointed Dustin Sargent as director of operations and site lead for BGT Aerospace. Reporting to Jennifer Aurelien, vice president of operations, he will oversee facility operations and help lead the site's continued growth and expansion.

"Dustin Sargent's operational experience and leadership make him the right person to lead this next phase of growth," said Jennifer Aurelien, vice president of operations, Kaney. "He will play a key role as we expand our operations and continue delivering the quality and performance our customers expect."

About BGT Aerospace

BGT Aerospace, a Kaney company, manufactures advanced precision-machined ball screws, bearings, and motion control components for aerospace, defense, space, and advanced mobility applications. The company provides precision machining, thread grinding, efficiency and backlash testing, advanced inspection, and assembly services supporting mission-critical customer programs worldwide. bgtaero.com

About Kaney

Kaney is a manufacturer of precision actuation and motion control technologies serving the aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and advanced mobility markets. Through its specialized operating companies, Kaney develops and manufactures engineered components and assemblies that enable precision movement in demanding applications. kaney.com

About Velocity One

Velocity One is an aerospace and defense platform that brings together specialized companies delivering mission-critical technologies for commercial aerospace, defense, and space applications. Its portfolio includes Cartridge Actuated Devices (energetic devices), EMCORE Corporation (inertial navigation systems), Aerosphere Power & Navigation (aircraft power electronics), Kaney Aerospace (electromechanical actuation and motion control), and Falls Filtration Technologies (filtration systems). Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Velocity One combines deep technical expertise across its operating companies to provide innovative solutions for customers worldwide. velocity-one.com

Media Contacts

Velocity One

Julia McDowell

info@velocity-one.com

BGT Aerospace

Dustin Sargent

dustin.sargent@kaney.us

SOURCE: Kaney Aerospace

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/kaney-announces-2.88-million-investment-to-expand-bgt-aerospace-operations-in-1190299