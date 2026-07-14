Valantor Acquires EyeLevel and Launches Enterprise Visual Intelligence Platform

Combined company helps regulated organizations unlock intelligence from complex documents and private enterprise data while maintaining complete control over security and governance

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Valantor today announced its acquisition of EyeLevel , the company behind GroundX, an enterprise AI platform designed to help organizations understand, retrieve and operationalize information contained within complex documents and other forms of unstructured data. The acquisition formally launches Valantor's Enterprise Visual Intelligence platform, combining EyeLevel's document intelligence technology with Valantor's operational expertise to help organizations accelerate AI adoption across highly regulated industries.

As enterprises increasingly invest in AI, many continue to face a common challenge: much of their most valuable information remains locked inside documents, claims files, contracts, engineering drawings, reports, forms, presentations and other visually complex content that traditional software and even modern\ AI systems struggle to understand accurately.

Valantor refers to this challenge as the "data comprehension gap," - the disconnect between the vast amount of enterprise knowledge organizations possess and what AI systems can effectively access, understand and use.

"Most AI companies are focused on models. We're focused on the information those models can't see," said Patrick McCamley, CEO of Valantor. "The world's most valuable enterprise knowledge isn't publicly available on the internet. It exists inside the documents, records and systems organizations have spent decades building and protecting. Enterprises shouldn't have to compromise security to benefit from AI. Our mission is to bring AI to the data, not force organizations to move their data to AI."

Unlike many AI solutions that rely on moving sensitive information into external environments, GroundX was designed to operate wherever enterprise data already resides, including private cloud, sovereign infrastructure, on-premises deployments and fully air-gapped environments. This approach enables organizations to unlock intelligence from complex information while maintaining control over security, governance and compliance requirements.

Founded by veterans of IBM Watson and developed through UC Berkeley's SkyDeck accelerator, EyeLevel spent more than five years building technology capable of understanding and reasoning over visually complex enterprise information. During their careers at IBM, members of the founding team earned 21 patents spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, knowledge systems and document understanding.

"We spent years solving a problem that much of the market underestimated," said Ben Fletcher, founder of EyeLevel and CTO of Valantor. "Enterprise AI doesn't fail because models lack intelligence. It fails when organizations can't trust the information those models are using. GroundX was built to help enterprises accurately understand and operationalize the complex information that drives critical business decisions."

As part of the announcement, Valantor is introducing - GroundX Studio , designed to help organizations accelerate enterprise AI deployment.

The harness capabilities within GroundX Studio integrate with modern AI development environments, enabling developers to rapidly build secure AI applications that operate on enterprise knowledge while remaining inside existing infrastructure environments. GroundX Studio also extends capabilities to business users, allowing organizations to create AI-powered workflows and applications without extensive custom development.

Together, the platforms help bridge the gap between AI experimentation and production deployment by combining enterprise-grade security, governance and scalability with the speed and flexibility organizations increasingly demand.

The technology is already being used across enterprise environments. A leading European airline used GroundX to develop an AI-powered customer service assistant trained on thousands of policy documents, achieving 96+% accuracy on complex policy-related questions. A leading company in the pet healthcare space leveraged the platform to operationalize more than a decade of proprietary veterinary data, enabling autonomous resolution of up to 85% of customer inquiries while significantly improving operational efficiency.

The platform has also earned validation from industry leaders. GroundX is an official Red Hat OpenShift AI quickstart partner, helping organizations deploy document intelligence capabilities within secure, production-grade environments.

About Valantor

Valantor is the Enterprise Visual Intelligence Company. The company combines advanced AI infrastructure, operational expertise and industry-specific knowledge to help organizations unlock intelligence from complex visual and unstructured information while maintaining control over security, governance and compliance. Through its growing portfolio of AI technologies and services, Valantor enables enterprises to operationalize AI at scale across highly regulated industries. Learn more at www.valantor.com .

About EyeLevel

EyeLevel is the creator of GroundX, a secure enterprise AI platform that helps organizations transform complex, unstructured information into actionable intelligence. Founded by enterprise AI veterans and developed through UC Berkeley's SkyDeck accelerator, EyeLevel enables organizations to understand, retrieve and reason over enterprise information across cloud, private cloud, on-premises, sovereign and air-gapped environments. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valantor. For more information, visit eyelevel.ai .

Media contact

Songue PR for EyeLevel

eyelevel@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Valantor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/valantor-acquires-eyelevel-and-launches-enterprise-visual-intelli-1190625