Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") announced today that it will exhibit at SIGGRAPH 2026, the premier international conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques, taking place July 19 to 23, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Now in its 53rd year, SIGGRAPH draws researchers, developers and technology companies from around the world to present new work in computer graphics, artificial intelligence, simulation, robotics and interactive media. Many of the industry's commercial relationships and research collaborations begin there.

The Company will exhibit at Booth 553, where its scientific, technology and business development leadership will demonstrate its display technology and hold scheduled meetings with existing commercial relationships, prospective customers and OEMs as Metavista3D continues to advance its commercialization strategy.

Metavista3D will also introduce its new player software at the conference, delivering both immersive single-user and multi-user experiences within a single application. The Company will demonstrate the player on its 32-inch native 8K display, which supports precision head tracking for individual viewing and multiview rendering for group engagement. The system provides the flexibility and visual fidelity required for professional applications.

"SIGGRAPH puts most of the people shaping visual computing in one place," said Dino Minichiello, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Metavista3D. "We go to strengthen the relationships we have, start new ones and get a clearer read on where the industry is heading. Those conversations inform how we think about commercialization and where we can build long-term value."

The Company expects to provide further corporate updates in the coming weeks as it advances its commercialization initiatives and continues to strengthen its leadership team.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned Swiss subsidiary psHolix AG of Basel, Switzerland, develops AI-driven, glasses-free spatial display technologies based on its proprietary Super-Multiview rendering architecture, designed to align with natural human vision and address the visual conflicts associated with conventional stereoscopic displays. The Company's technology is protected by granted patents across multiple jurisdictions and is intended for professional and commercial applications where visual clarity and sustained viewing comfort are essential. Metavista3D's shares are listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DDD and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol E3T. For more information, visit www.metavista3d.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exhibition and participation at SIGGRAPH 2026, its planned product demonstrations, its commercialization strategy and the timing and content of anticipated corporate updates. Such statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dino Minichiello

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Metavista3D Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305066

Source: Metavista3D, Inc.