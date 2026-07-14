News summary:

Locally owned ISP needed a reliable fiber access platform to expand connectivity across New Mexico's Ramah Navajo Reservation

Adtran's technology and ongoing support helped Oso Internet Solutions scale fiber services while simplifying day-to-day operations

New network expands access to essential services, supports economic opportunity and strengthens long-term community growth

Adtran today announced that Oso Internet Solutions is using its scalable broadband technology to bring reliable, high-speed connectivity to the Ramah Navajo Indian Reservation. The locally owned provider has built a fiber-led broadband network, combining robust infrastructure with flexible last-mile access to deliver consistent, reliable performance and support sustained growth in one of New Mexico's most remote and underserved regions. The network provides a critical digital foundation, expanding access to essential online services and enabling new economic opportunities for residents and local businesses across the reservation.

"In a region as remote as ours, dependable broadband can fundamentally change what's possible," said Ryan Merrill, COO of Oso Internet Solutions. "Connectivity that allows our region to thrive is essential for its future. Working with Adtran, we're expanding fiber broadband to bring new opportunities to families, schools and local services. Together, we're delivering access to services that many communities already rely on every day. This is about more than connectivity it's about supporting our community's independence for many generations to come."

Adtran is enabling Oso Internet Solutions to extend fiber connectivity to one of the USA's most geographically challenging regions. Building on a close, long-standing relationship, Adtran is working side by side with the team at Oso Internet Solutions, delivering hands-on expertise and ongoing support that simplifies operations and builds confidence day to day. This collaborative approach is helping extend reliable internet services to homes, schools, healthcare providers and local organizations, supporting economic opportunity and improved quality of life across the Ramah Navajo community.

"Reliable broadband can be transformative for tribal communities when it's built around local priorities, trusted partnerships and real community needs," commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America sales at Adtran. "Oso Internet Solutions is deeply rooted in the Ramah Navajo community, and our role has been to support their vision with dependable technology and practical expertise. Projects like this start with listening, respecting local leadership and building trust over time. They demonstrate what's possible when tribal connectivity is approached as a strategic commitment one that continues as communities grow, adapt and define their own digital future."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260713133114/en/

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