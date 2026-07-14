ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has highlighted ExaGrid in its 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list.

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The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation, and success for their midsize customers.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Midmarket organizations have a complex set of requirements that include: working across a wide range of operating systems, network topologies and distributed environments, stringent security requirements, and managing massive data growth. In addition, mid-sized organizations have tight IT resources and budget dollars.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances are architected to work with all major backup applications and in any environment with the easiest installation, easiest management, and lowest cost up front and over time. ExaGrid's full appliances in a single system bring a scale-out architecture to backup storage at a price that is affordable for midmarket organizations.

Midmarket organizations benefit from ExaGrid's simplicity and reliability:

Easy to install and manage

Virtually no touch time set it and forget it

Work with an assigned level 2 customer support engineer to solve issues quickly

With the right retention the lowest cost

"The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand-and actively champion-the distinct needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, senior editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. "These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We're excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem."

The 2026 MES Computing Midmarket 100 is featured online at mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

"We are honored to be recognized again in the MES Computing Midmarket 100. ExaGrid has solved all of the backup challenges faced by organizations in the upper midmarket to large enterprise," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture that allows organizations to add appliances as their data grows so they only pay for what they need and offers the fastest backups, fastest restores, complete disaster recovery solutions, and the most comprehensive security and ransomware recovery for backup storage with industry-leading customer support."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714261987/en/

Contacts:

The Channel Company Contact:

Samara Lynn

The Channel Company

slynn@thechannelcompany.com



ExaGrid Media Contact:

Mary Domenichelli

ExaGrid

mdomenichelli@exagrid.com