New Itineraries Combine the World-Renowned Oberammergau Passion Play with an Immersive River Voyage on the Rhine or Danube

Viking (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced two new river voyages for 2030 that will offer guests the rare opportunity to experience the world-renowned Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, which has been performed every 10 years for nearly 400 years. With departure dates from May through September 2030, the new Oberammergau, Innsbruck the Rhine and Oberammergau with Salzburg itineraries both feature preferred seating at the 43rd Passion Play and allow guests time to explore Bavaria and destinations along the Rhine and Danube rivers, respectively.

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Viking today announced two new river voyages for 2030 that will offer guests the rare opportunity to experience the world-renowned Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, which has been performed every 10 years for nearly 400 years. Pictured here, an award-winning Viking Longship on the Rhine River. For more information, visit www.viking.com.

"Our guests are curious travelers who value meaningful cultural experiences and a deeper understanding of the places they visit," said Leah Talactac, President and CEO of Viking. "We have welcomed guests to the Oberammergau Passion Play for two previous installments and are pleased to introduce these new itineraries for 2030. By pairing this extraordinary event with a Rhine or Danube voyage, guests can explore some of Europe's most historic destinations while experiencing a tradition that has endured for nearly 400 years."

Since 2010, Viking has been privileged to host guests for this cherished event, and the company is the #1 North American partner of the Passion Play organizers. This long-standing relationship allows Viking to plan years ahead and to integrate the Passion Play seamlessly into thoughtfully designed itineraries, which include sailings on the company's award-winning Viking Longships. Highlights of the new Oberammergau Passion Play itineraries in 2030 include:

Oberammergau, Innsbruck the Rhine (13 days; Amsterdam to Munich) Sail the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site lined with castles, cathedrals and medieval towns. Savor the culinary traditions of the Alsace region and journey to Innsbruck, where verdant landscapes are framed by towering alpine peaks. In Oberammergau, experience the Passion Play, a cherished tradition that has been performed once a decade for nearly 400 years. Conclude your journey with an overnight stay in Munich, Bavaria's historic capital.

Sail the Middle Rhine, a UNESCO World Heritage Site lined with castles, cathedrals and medieval towns. Savor the culinary traditions of the Alsace region and journey to Innsbruck, where verdant landscapes are framed by towering alpine peaks. In Oberammergau, experience the Passion Play, a cherished tradition that has been performed once a decade for nearly 400 years. Conclude your journey with an overnight stay in Munich, Bavaria's historic capital. Oberammergau with Salzburg(12 days; Oberammergau to Budapest)- Embark on a journey through the heart of Central Europe. In Oberammergau, experience the Passion Play, a once-a-decade performance staged by villagers to honor a vow made in 1633. Explore historic Bavaria and charming Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart and the setting for The Sound of Music. View scenic landscapes and visit historic cities as you sail the Danube River through Germany, Austria and Hungary.

For those who wish to learn more about Oberammergau and the Passion Play, Viking has also launched a dedicated online resource, featuring the history of the play, cultural insights and other destination information. The new webpage can be found at viking.com/Oberammergau.

Booking Details

From now through July 31, 2026, Viking's Summer Sale offers North American travelers reduced fares and up to free international airfare on select all-inclusive river, ocean and expedition itineraries-and a $25 deposit for all itineraries. Call Viking toll-free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

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About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) is a global leader in experiential travel with a fleet of more than 100 ships, exploring 21 rivers, five oceans and all seven continents. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Executive Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers and #1 for Oceans five years in a row by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a "World's Best" by Travel Leisure-no other travel company has simultaneously received such honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com.

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