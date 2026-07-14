Scale Computing, Inc. Honors IT Professionals With New SysAdmin Appreciation Initiative

Company celebrates SysAdmin Appreciation Day with a giveaway and a unified platform built to simplify distributed IT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced a special promotion in celebration of the 27th annual System Administrator Appreciation Day on July 31, 2026. Through August 14th, 2026, Scale Computing is recognizing the tireless efforts of System Administrators (SysAdmins) by offering a complimentary '99 Problems' exclusive gift pack to those who register for the promotion.

Today's SysAdmins already have a full plate, with upgrades, security threats, network issues, application demands, nonstop tickets, and more. Scale Computing helps simplify distributed IT with solutions spanning infrastructure, networking, security, and edge operations. The result is less time troubleshooting disconnected technologies and more time focused on keeping the business running.

"Whether enterprises are modernizing core infrastructure, securing edge locations, or driving operational resilience, Scale Computing delivers a platform that is effortlessly simple to deploy, manage, and scale," said Craig Theriac, vice president of product management at Scale Computing. "By stripping the complexity out of the IT stack, we eliminate daily fires so teams can shift from reactive troubleshooting to driving strategic business growth. This SysAdmin Day, we're proud to give distributed IT teams the ultimate gift: their time back."

Scale Computing takes the complexity out of IT infrastructure and bridges the gap between multi-site operations and limited IT resources by unifying AI-ready edge computing with intelligent, secure SD-WAN and 24/7 managed network solutions. As the industry's largest edge-first platform company, Scale Computing is dedicated to delivering an integrated platform that effortlessly adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations to meet the needs of distributed enterprises of all sizes.

Scale Computing offers a comprehensive and unified product suite of AI-ready edge computing and network solutions including:

SC//AcuVigil managed network solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network.

pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Connect secure SD-WAN solutions deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise.

deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise. SC//HyperCore virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources.

integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. SC//Reliant Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams.

In honor of this year's System Administrator Appreciation Day, Scale Computing invites SysAdmins to claim a free '99 Problems' exclusive gift pack, a t-shirt and sticker pack. For full details and to register for the limited-time promotion, visit http://scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/sysadmin-day

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing, Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

© 2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing is a trademark of Scale Computing, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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