Sunrun Inc.: Sunrun's California Distributed Power Plant Expands Dispatch Capacity to 425 Megawatts to Provide Statewide Grid Relief

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced that its California distributed power plant will support the state's electrical grid this summer with up to 425 megawatts of peak dispatchable capacity, making it one of the largest flexible energy resources in the state and largest residential distributed power plant in the nation.

Sunrun's California distributed power plant has more than 80,000 households enrolled this year-representing more than 110,000 home batteries. The power plant launched in 2024 with 16,000 Sunrun customers enrolled. The current enrollment marks a fivefold increase in just two years. Sunrun customers are compensated for participating.

"As electricity demand continues to grow, Sunrun's power plants represent one of the fastest, most cost-effective tools available to grid operators," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "Our California power plant leverages the flexible energy capacity sitting in tens of thousands of homes across California and is dispatched closest to where the energy is being consumed, putting downward pressure on prices and infrastructure needs."

For the first time, Sunrun's California distributed power plant will dispatch energy through two state grid service programs: the California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support program and the California Public Utilities Commission's Emergency Load Reduction Program, which is operated under bilateral contracts between Sunrun and Pacific Gas and Electric Company and Southern California Edison.

Sunrun coordinates all dispatch operations to maximize grid reliability while providing a seamless experience to customers, who are only enrolled in one of the two programs. Sunrun is available to support California's grid every day from 4 to 9 p.m., through the summer and fall months, when demand is highest and the grid is most constrained. In May and June, Sunrun conducted several dispatches using portions of its batteries in Northern and Southern California.

Last summer, Sunrun demonstrated how its distributed power plant assets deliver energy at a utility-scale capacity. During a historic dispatch event on July 29, 2025, multiple aggregators, of which Sunrun was the largest, provided enough energy to the grid to power more than half of the city of San Francisco during peak demand. During the dispatch event, Sunrun's home batteries supplied an average of more than 360 megawatts over two hours.

"From coast to coast, Sunrun's distributed power plants are delivering at scale just as the grid demands more capacity due to the AI buildout, domestic manufacturing, increased electrification, and a lack of new supply coming online," said Sunrun President and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Dickson. "As we continue to rapidly grow our distributed power plant portfolio year over year, Sunrun is providing immediate value and capacity to help meet peak demand and is tailoring programs to meet a variety of grid conditions and unique needs."

If operated as a single front-of-the-meter battery project, Sunrun's California distributed power plant's 425 megawatts of peak dispatchable capacity would rank it among the top 10 utility-scale batteries in California. But unlike traditional front-of-the-meter projects, Sunrun's distributed power plant uses existing homes and infrastructure, avoiding the need for new land, new transmission lines, or lengthy interconnection processes. Distributed power plants can continue to grow over time while also providing participating customers with backup power and energy resilience.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com

Media Contact

Wyatt Semanek

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact

Patrick Jobin

SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer

investors@sunrun.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Sunrun's expectations for its California distributed power plant, including expected enrollment, battery participation, dispatchable capacity, dispatch performance, customer compensation, program availability, grid reliability benefits, ratepayer benefits, cost savings, future growth, and Sunrun's ability to enroll, retain, coordinate, and dispatch customers and batteries through grid services programs.

Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "will," "may," "could," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect Sunrun's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Sunrun's ability to enroll, retain, coordinate, and dispatch customers and batteries through its California distributed power plant and related grid services programs; the final number of participating customers and batteries, battery availability, battery performance, dispatch conditions, and Sunrun's ability to deliver the expected peak dispatchable capacity; the timing, frequency, duration, and need for dispatches during periods of peak demand, elevated wholesale prices, heat waves, and other grid events; participation in, and requirements of, the California Energy Commission's Demand Side Grid Support Program, the Emergency Load Reduction Program, and bilateral arrangements with PG&E and SCE; customer compensation and Sunrun's compensation for dispatching batteries; Sunrun's ability to support grid reliability, reduce peak demand, and achieve the anticipated customer, ratepayer, and grid benefits described in this release; and Sunrun's ability to match or exceed prior distributed power plant performance. Additional risks and uncertainties are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Sunrun's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to Sunrun as of the date hereof, and Sunrun assumes no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.