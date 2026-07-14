Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Sale of $50 Million of Shares Through its At-the-Market (ATM) Facility

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) ("Inhibikase" or "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing IKT-001 for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension ("PAH"), today announced that it has sold 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock to RA Capital Management through its at-the-market ("ATM") facility for gross proceeds of $50 million.

The Company expects that the additional capital raised through this financing, together with existing cash reserves, will support operations through topline data readout in Part B of the Company's ongoing global Phase 3 IMPROVE-PAH clinical study, subject to the full exercise of the outstanding Series A and B Warrants.

The shares of common stock described above were sold by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-288213), which was declared effective by the SEC on June 27, 2025, and a prospectus supplement relating to the ATM offering filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on December 19, 2025 (the "ATM prospectus supplement"). Electronic copies of the ATM prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Inhibikase

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases, namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension ("PAH"), in which aberrant signaling through type III receptor tyrosine kinases, including platelet derived growth factor receptors and a stem cell factor receptor, known as "c-Kit," has been implicated. Our lead product candidate is IKT-001, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate ("imatinib"), for PAH which is an orphan indication. Imatinib was first approved in the United States in 2001 for various cancers and blood disorders and, following more than 20 years of clinical use, has a well-characterized safety profile with the first reported use of imatinib in PAH occurring in 2005. PAH is a progressive, life-threatening disease characterized by pulmonary vascular remodeling and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance that affects approximately 50,000 Americans. Our single pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in PAH in approximately 180 sites around the world, named IMPROVE-PAH (IKT-001 for Measuring Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Outcome Variables in a Phase 3 Evaluation of PAH), is actively enrolling patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company's intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the Company's expected cash runway. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to execute a Phase 3 study to evaluate IKT-001 as a treatment for PAH, as well as such other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Michael Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com