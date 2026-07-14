VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Files U.S. Provisional Patent Application for SkyWeave, an AI-Orchestrated Satellite-Free Global Communication Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) (the "Company" or "VisionWave") today announced the filing of a U.S. provisional patent application covering SkyWeave, an intelligent high-frequency communication ecosystem designed to enable resilient, long-range communication in satellite-denied, infrastructure-denied, and globally distributed operating environments.

The filing, titled "SkyWeave Intelligent HF Communicator: AI-Orchestrated Satellite-Free Global Communication Ecosystem," was submitted as U.S. Provisional Application No. 64/103,289. The application was received by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 1, 2026, under attorney docket number 90000-600

SkyWeave is designed to transform traditional HF communication into a more intelligent, automated, and mission-accessible communication capability. The system applies artificial intelligence, adaptive software logic, propagation analysis, intelligent listening, global recipient search, and dynamic communication control to help users establish communication across long distances without relying on satellites, cellular networks, or conventional terrestrial infrastructure.

Unlike conventional HF systems that often require specialized operator knowledge, manual frequency planning, or fixed network assumptions, SkyWeave is conceived as an AI-orchestrated communication platform. A user may select a destination, region, coordinate, recipient ID, group ID, emergency authority, or mission node, and the system can assist in determining how, when, and through which communication path to attempt contact. This includes analysis of ionospheric conditions, frequency selection, antenna readiness, power state, message priority, security state, receiver availability, and link probability.

The invention is intended to support both defense and civil applications. In defense environments, SkyWeave may provide an important communication layer for operations where satellite links are unavailable, jammed, degraded, contested, or intentionally avoided. The system may support unmanned ground vehicles, including platforms such as VisionWave's VARAN UGV, by enabling low-infrastructure command, status reporting, emergency signaling, relay-assisted communication, and mission coordination beyond ordinary line-of-sight communication limits. SkyWeave may also support drones, robotic systems, maritime assets, expeditionary forces, border-security operations, remote sensors, tactical teams, and distributed command networks.

VisionWave believes the potential value may be its integration into unmanned systems. UGVs and drones often operate in locations where conventional communication may be intermittent, terrain-blocked, jammed, or dependent on vulnerable infrastructure. SkyWeave is intended to provide an adaptive communication method that can supplement existing radios, satellite links, mesh networks, and tactical data links. In certain embodiments, the system may select lower-data-rate waveforms, delayed transmission, relay mode, Global Search, or emergency packet formats when conditions degrade, thereby helping autonomous or semi-autonomous assets remain connected, report status, or request recovery support.

SkyWeave may also relevant to emergency services, disaster response, maritime safety, aviation backup communication, search-and-rescue, and personnel recovery. In a civil emergency, such as wildfire, earthquake, hurricane, flood, or infrastructure outage, SkyWeave may assist emergency responders and command centers by providing a communication option that does not depend on cellular towers or satellite availability. In maritime environments, it may support long-range distress signaling, vessel coordination, and backup communication. In aviation and personnel recovery scenarios, it may support airman rescue workflows, personal locator devices, emergency broadcasts, UAS-assisted search, rescue authority coordination, and authenticated distress signaling.

SkyWeave is designed to make complex HF communication more accessible. The system may include an Earth-map interface, AI-based path prediction, skip-zone and dead-zone visualization, recipient-oriented Global Search, Intelligent Listening Protocol, power-aware optimization, secure identity-based messaging, and a simplified "Communication Enabled" control. These capabilities are designed to reduce operator burden while improving the probability of successful communication under difficult conditions.

The provisional filing also describes scalable deployment embodiments. SkyWeave may be implemented as a handheld communicator, manpack system, vehicle-mounted unit, maritime communicator, aircraft module, drone module, fixed station, command-center node, or emergency shelter system. This flexibility allows the same core communication intelligence to be adapted across defense, civil, rescue, industrial, maritime, aviation, and humanitarian use cases.

"SkyWeave is designed to address a major operational challenge: how to communicate when satellites, cellular systems, and traditional infrastructure are unavailable or unreliable," said Danny Rittman, first named inventor. "The goal is to make long-range HF communication smarter, more adaptive, and easier to use, while supporting both human operators and autonomous systems operating in contested or remote environments."

The provisional application reflects VisionWave's broader focus on resilient autonomy, intelligent sensing, AI-assisted decision systems, and mission-critical communication. SkyWeave is intended to complement VisionWave's defense and autonomous platform ecosystem by providing an additional layer of communication resilience for unmanned vehicles, robotic systems, emergency response networks, and distributed field operations.

VisionWave is currently preparing a non-provisional patent application for SkyWeave, which it expects to file in the coming months.

The filing of a provisional patent application does not indicate issuance of a patent, and the scope of any future patent protection will depend on subsequent filings and examination. However, the application establishes a priority date for the subject matter disclosed in the application relating to SkyWeave's AI-orchestrated, satellite-free global communication architecture.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the potential capabilities, applications, development path, market opportunity, and future commercialization of SkyWeave and related technologies, and the Company's intention to file a non-provisional patent application. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, risks related to the development, integration, and testing of advanced AI, HF communication, RF, and autonomous systems technologies; intellectual property prosecution, protection, and enforcement risks, including the risk that a provisional patent application may not result in the filing of a non-provisional application or the issuance of any patent; delays or failures in achieving technical, development, or commercialization milestones; regulatory, spectrum, export control, and national security approval requirements; market acceptance and competition; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.