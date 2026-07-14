Mainz (ots) -
Woche 29/26
Di., 14.7.
Bitte nochmalig geänderten Programmablauf ab 23.30 Uhr beachten:
23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.45)
0.30 A Breath Away (VPS 1.00)
1.50 neoriginal (VPS 2.20)
Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (4)
2.40 neoriginal (VPS 3.10)
Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (5)
3.30 neoriginal (VPS 4.00)
Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (6)
4.20 Bares für Rares - Lieblingsstücke (HD/UT)
Die Trödel-Show mit Horst Lichter
Deutschland 2024
4.45- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.50)
5.30
("heute journal update" entfällt linear - live ab 0.00 Uhr im Streaming-Portal.)
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/7840/6314450
Woche 29/26
Di., 14.7.
Bitte nochmalig geänderten Programmablauf ab 23.30 Uhr beachten:
23.30 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.45)
0.30 A Breath Away (VPS 1.00)
1.50 neoriginal (VPS 2.20)
Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (4)
2.40 neoriginal (VPS 3.10)
Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (5)
3.30 neoriginal (VPS 4.00)
Mirage - Gefährliche Lügen (6)
4.20 Bares für Rares - Lieblingsstücke (HD/UT)
Die Trödel-Show mit Horst Lichter
Deutschland 2024
4.45- hallo deutschland (VPS 4.50)
5.30
("heute journal update" entfällt linear - live ab 0.00 Uhr im Streaming-Portal.)
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/7840/6314450
© 2026 news aktuell