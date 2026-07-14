Vonage wins in the Business Technology category for its network powered solution that helps enterprises prevent fraud and meet compliance requirements through real-time network intelligence

Vonage, part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced it has been named a winner at the Merit Awards for Business. The company was recognized in the Business Technology category for its Vonage Identity Insights API, a solution that harnesses real-time mobile network intelligence to help enterprises detect fraud signals, support compliance requirements, and deliver seamless customer experiences.

As digital fraud continues to escalate, businesses face mounting pressure to protect customers while maintaining the fast, frictionless experiences they expect. The Vonage Identity Insights API addresses this challenge head-on by combining live carrier intelligence with flexible integration capabilities. Using trust signals such as SIM Swap detection and Subscriber Match, which cross-references user attributes against mobile operator KYC records in real time, the API enables enterprises to help prevent account takeovers, streamline onboarding, and block synthetic identities before they enter the system. The solution is designed to help enterprises strengthen security, lower operational costs, and achieve higher conversion rates.

The Identity Insights API is part of the Vonage Protection Suite, a comprehensive set of tools and APIs that simplify end-to-end fraud protection. The suite also includes Fraud Defender, and the Verify API with Silent Authentication, components that can be used individually or combined to meet a wide range of security needs. Together, they set a new standard for digital trust across the telecom and enterprise ecosystem.

The recognition arrives at a pivotal moment. With fraud losses surpassing $10 trillion in 2025¹ and one in five consumers falling victim to account takeover in the past year², the demand for robust, intelligent identity solutions has never been more urgent.

Established in 2022, the Merit Awards for Business recognizes organizations delivering exceptional innovation and corporate excellence. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts including leading journalists, consultants, executives, entrepreneurs, and educators, and are chosen for making a measurable difference across the business technology landscape.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Merit Awards for Business for the impact Vonage Identity Insights is making for enterprises and their customers," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of Business Unit API at Vonage. "This recognition highlights Vonage's leadership in advancing network powered intelligence for fraud prevention and compliance drawing on a broad set of real-time signals sourced directly from the network, including SIM Swap detection and Subscriber Match for KYC. By making these carrier-grade capabilities accessible through a single, developer-friendly API, we are enabling enterprises to build more secure, trusted, and frictionless digital experiences."

"In today's fast-paced corporate environment, business technology is defined by how effectively organizations can turn advanced innovation into scalable, real-world impact," said Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards. "Vonage's win in the 2026 Business Merit Awards highlights their exceptional leadership in this space. By consistently delivering cutting-edge, AI-powered cloud communications and network tools, Vonage is reshaping how global enterprises connect and operate. We are proud to recognize them as an organization setting new standards of excellence and driving meaningful progress across the business community."

For more information about the Vonage Protection Suite, visit vonage.com/communications-apis/protection-suite.

Cybercrime Statistics 2025: Costs, Attacks, and Global Impact. Deep Strike. May 18, 2025. Sift Q1 2026 Digital Trust Index

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

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