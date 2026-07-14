Garrison Ventures: AllThingsHelium.com Launches as an Independent Source of Actionable Market Intelligence and Strategic Insight for the Global Helium Industry

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / AllThingsHelium.com today announced its launch as a new online resource dedicated to the global helium industry, while also providing expertise in other highly specialized gases, products, and technologies, including helium-3, deuterium, and para-hydrogen. The platform provides independent market intelligence, technical insight, strategic advisory services, and specialized product information for organizations operating throughout the helium value chain.

Founded by helium industry veteran and former semiconductor executive Richard Brook, AllThingsHelium.com draws upon decades of experience spanning helium exploration, production, liquefaction, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and strategic commercialization.

As one of the few websites devoted exclusively to helium and related technologies, the resource serves as a focused destination for market intelligence, technical resources, strategic advisory services, and specialized product information.

As the global helium market continues to evolve-with new production projects, shifting geopolitical dynamics, supply disruptions, and growing demand from the semiconductor, aerospace, quantum computing, medical imaging, and space sectors-industry participants face an increasingly complex business environment. The platform was created to provide timely information, objective analysis, and practical insight that help organizations make better strategic and commercial decisions.

The website features:

Independent analysis of helium market developments

Industry news and commentary

Market outlooks and supply analysis

Technical articles covering helium exploration, production, liquefaction, logistics, storage, and applications

NobleStar Technologies' proprietary Outpost software for helium and LNG producers

Helium-3 market intelligence and product availability

Deuterium market intelligence and strategic sourcing

Para-hydrogen technology and supply-chain advisory

Strategic advisory services for producers, distributors, investors, equipment manufacturers, government agencies, research organizations, and end users

The Brook Report, a regular publication highlighting significant developments throughout the global helium industry

"The global helium industry has become increasingly strategic, complex, and interconnected," said Richard Brook, Founder of AllThingsHelium.com and CEO of Garrison Ventures. "The vision behind AllThingsHelium.com is straightforward: provide industry professionals with objective analysis, practical and actionable market intelligence, and informed perspectives that help them make better business decisions. Our mission is to become the industry's most trusted independent source for helium market intelligence while helping innovative companies bring new technologies to market."

Although the primary focus is the global helium industry, the platform also provides market intelligence and strategic insight into other highly specialized gases, products, and technologies-including helium-3, deuterium, and para-hydrogen-where technical expertise and commercial insight can create significant value for customers.

The launch of AllThingsHelium.com marks the beginning of an ongoing effort to provide timely market intelligence, technical analysis, and informed commentary as the global helium industry continues to evolve.

Visitors are invited to explore AllThingsHelium.com, subscribe to The Brook Report, and learn more about the strategic advisory services offered through Garrison Ventures.

About AllThingsHelium.com

AllThingsHelium.com is an independent source of actionable market intelligence, technical information, and strategic advisory services serving the global helium industry. The platform serves producers, distributors, technology developers, investors, government agencies, research institutions, and end users worldwide, providing expertise across the commercial helium value chain - from exploration and production through liquefaction, logistics, and advanced applications.

About Garrison Ventures

Garrison Ventures is a strategic advisory and business development firm specializing in the global helium industry and other highly specialized gases, products, and technologies. The company provides market intelligence, commercial strategy, technology commercialization, product sourcing, and business development services to producers, distributors, technology developers, investors, government agencies, research institutions, and end users worldwide. Through AllThingsHelium.com, Garrison Ventures delivers actionable market intelligence, technical expertise, and strategic insight that help organizations make informed strategic and commercial decisions across the global helium value chain.

Media Contact

Richard Brook

Founder, AllThingsHelium.com

CEO, Garrison Ventures

Rich.Brook@AllThingsHelium.com

www.AllThingsHelium.com

SOURCE: Garrison Ventures

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allthingshelium.com-launches-as-an-independent-source-of-actiona-1190431