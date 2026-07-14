Nitches, Inc.: NutraVeri Closes the Last Gap Between a Supplement Idea and a Customer's Doorstep

Product readiness platform expands beyond formulation and manufacturing to include warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution, creating a complete path from concept to customer.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) today announced the expansion of its NutraVeri founder platform beyond formulation, manufacturing, and regulatory readiness into warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution, giving supplement brands a single, integrated path from a 60-second readiness score to a finished product delivered to customers.

The expansion addresses one of the industry's most overlooked challenges. Developing a formula is only the beginning. Manufacturing is only the middle. For many founders, the greatest obstacles appear after production, when inventory must be stored, fulfilled, and distributed efficiently.

NutraVeri now connects every stage of that journey.

Idea. Score. Formula. Label. Manufacturing. Warehousing. Fulfillment. Distribution. Customer.

A Fully Integrated Manufacturing Ecosystem

NutraVeri is in advanced discussions with an established U.S. manufacturing organization capable of supporting nearly every stage of a supplement product's lifecycle-from formulation and production through packaging, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution.

For founders, that means moving beyond simply finding a manufacturer. It means gaining access to a turnkey commercialization platform that can take a validated idea from concept to customer through a single coordinated process.

Every project begins inside a dedicated Natural Health Sciences Research & Development Laboratory and includes:

Client qualification and onboarding

Raw material sourcing and procurement

Formula development and manufacturing planning

Labeling, branding, and packaging specifications

Scientific formulation review and product integrity assessment

Manufacturing

Warehousing and inventory management

Fulfillment, shipping, and distribution logistics

Founders without an existing formulation can choose from more than 200 white-label nutraceutical and OTC products. Brands with proprietary concepts can pursue a private-label pathway, where formulations undergo laboratory evaluation before production begins.

The manufacturing organization has operated since 2002 under FDA 21 CFR Part 111 Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Its operations include FDA registration, NSF certification, ISO 9001 certification, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory capabilities, and quality systems built to United States Pharmacopeia standards.

The manufacturing partner will be identified following the execution of definitive agreements.

Building in the Right Order

Most supplement companies follow the same expensive sequence: choose a product, contact a manufacturer, design packaging, purchase inventory, and only afterward discover whether the formulation supports its claims or whether the product is commercially viable.

NutraVeri reverses that process.

Founders begin by entering their ingredients and receiving a NutraVeri Score in approximately 60 seconds. Each concept is evaluated across six dimensions:

Formula Strength

Ingredient Evidence

Dose Validation

Claim Risk

Label Readiness

Market Fit

The scoring engine draws upon FDA labeling resources, FDA warning letter archives, FTC guidance, and evidence-based formulation standards to help founders identify potential issues before capital is committed.

The score is free. The formulation remains the founder's intellectual property.

Most importantly, it answers the question every supplement entrepreneur should ask before spending money:

Is this product ready to be built?

When the answer is yes, NutraVeri now provides a seamless path from validation through manufacturing, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution.

More Than a Score

The dietary supplement industry has never been more competitive-or more heavily scrutinized.

The companies that succeed will not necessarily be those that move the fastest. They will be those that make informed decisions before committing capital and execute with the right partners from day one.

NutraVeri was built to support that process.

Founders can begin with a free readiness assessment and, if their product meets the standard, continue through manufacturing, fulfillment, and distribution without leaving the platform.

Learn more at NutraVeri.com.

About NutraVeri

NutraVeri is the product readiness platform for the dietary supplement industry. From a free six-dimension readiness assessment through Product Passports, cGMP manufacturing, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution, NutraVeri helps founders move from idea to customer with greater confidence and fewer costly surprises.

About Nitches Inc.

Nitches Inc. (OTC:NICH) is building technology platforms that reduce complexity in highly regulated industries. Through NutraVeri, the Company is creating the product readiness layer for dietary supplements, helping founders evaluate formulations, validate claims, improve labeling, and connect with trusted manufacturing and commercialization partners before significant capital is committed.

Investor Relations

John Morgan

corporate@aimwellbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding strategic partnerships, manufacturing capabilities, platform expansion, customer adoption, and future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including the execution of definitive agreements, regulatory developments, market conditions, customer demand, financing, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Disclaimer

NutraVeri provides informational product-readiness intelligence designed to assist dietary supplement founders in evaluating formulations, claims, labeling, and manufacturing preparedness. NutraVeri does not provide legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, financial, or investment advice. NutraVeri Scores, reports, and Product Passports do not constitute regulatory approval, legal compliance, safety certification, efficacy validation, or a guarantee of commercial success. Dietary supplements are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration prior to marketing. References to manufacturing, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution capabilities reflect ongoing discussions and are subject to the execution of definitive agreements.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nutraveri-closes-the-last-gap-between-a-supplement-idea-and-a-cu-1190724