Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund (TSX: CFIN) ("CFIN") and the Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund (TSX: CUTE) ("CUTE") have closed their initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbols: CFIN and CUTE.

"BANK and UTES have surpassed $1.7 billion in combined assets under management, reflecting investor demand for income-focused exposure to Canada's financial and utility sectors," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "CFIN and CUTE build on that success by giving investors access to the same proven covered call strategies without leverage."

Cash distributions on CFIN and CUTE are anticipated to be paid monthly. The first distributions for CFIN and CUTE are indicated in the table below.

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Ex-Date and Record Date Pay Date Distribution per Unit Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund CFIN July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026 $0.20000 Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund CUTE July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026 $0.23400

Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund

CFIN seeks to provide exposure to an equal-weighted portfolio of Canadian banks and insurance companies while generating enhanced income through a covered call strategy. CFIN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Canadian Core Financials Equal Weight Index, or any successor thereto. To enhance yield and manage risk, CFIN will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund

CUTE seeks to provide exposure to an equal-weighted portfolio of primarily Canadian utilities services companies while generating enhanced income through a covered call strategy. CUTE seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Canada Utility Index, or any successor thereto. To enhance yield and manage risk, CUTE will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market conditions.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund ("CFIN") and Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund ("CUTE") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Leverage increases risk.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304935

Source: Evolve ETFs