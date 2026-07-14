SoftServe, Inc: SoftServe Acquires NewVision Software, Adding India-Based Expertise Including Agentic Assurance and Intelligent Managed Services

Acquisition strengthens SoftServe's ability to support complex technology transformation programs across regions.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, an AI and technology services company, today announced its acquisition of NewVision Software, an India-based technology services firm specializing in agentic assurance, product engineering and intelligent managed services. The acquisition strengthens SoftServe's ability to support clients across complex transformation initiatives globally.

NewVision brings capabilities that meet growing demand for a delivery network aligned to where clients operate - including a growing number of SoftServe clients with Global Capability Centers in India.

"NewVision's acquisition is a strategic step in our effort to be closer to clients in every region where they operate and to deliver value across the full lifecycle of their technological transformations," said Harry Propper, CEO of SoftServe. "Together, NewVision's leadership, our shared culture, and our commitment to engineering excellence are broadening our ability to help organizations turn technology into a force for growth and lasting impact."

The combined organization will help clients deploy and integrate transformation initiatives more effectively into day-to-day operations and long-term business strategies. Through closer alignment with clients' global operating models, SoftServe and NewVision will bring greater responsiveness, continuity and delivery capacity to large-scale programs.

"We have always believed that when the potential of talented people converges with the power of technology, infinite possibilities emerge," said Kapil Godani, CEO of NewVision. "In SoftServe, we found a partner who shares this belief and brings world-class engineering excellence and a deep commitment to client success. Together, we can offer clients broader capabilities, greater scale and the ability to accelerate AI initiatives with confidence, while continuing to provide the collaborative, hands-on partnership our teams are known for."

CEO Kapil Godani, COO Balan Ramaswamy and the leadership team will continue leading the NewVision organization, providing continuity for clients, employees and partners.

SoftServe currently employs more than 10,000 people across 15 countries. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition reflects SoftServe's strategy to deepen its global capabilities while moving closer to clients, strengthening its capacity to deliver enterprise solutions with greater speed and operational excellence.

NewVision will operate under its current name and brand as a wholly owned SoftServe company.

To learn more about SoftServe's strategic growth with NewVision, please visit softserveinc.com/en-us/about-us/softserve-acquires-newvision

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a technology services company specializing in autonomous enterprises with capabilities in AI-native applications, physical and agentic AI, cloud and data solutions. We believe technology should do more than work-it can elevate anything. We decode complexity to unlock its full potential, combining creative thinking, deep sector expertise, and precision engineering to imagine and build what's next. From strategy to execution, we turn technology into a force for growth and lasting impact.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

ABOUT NEWVISION SOFTWARE

NewVision Software is a global IT consulting and services leader, driving digital transformation through cutting-edge software product engineering, intelligent managed services, robust agentic assurance, and cloud-enabled modernization. Anchored in AI technologies, we empower businesses with intelligent, data-driven solutions that accelerate agility, foster innovation, and ensure adaptability in an evolving market.

With a global presence spanning the U.S., Middle East, and India, NewVision partners with leading technology providers to deliver AI-augmented solutions that maximize cost efficiency and operational excellence across industries. Our deep technical expertise combined with industry insights enables us to co-create transformative via dedicated centers of excellence, accelerators, and industry best practices helping organizations to continuously innovate and ensure impactful outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT SoftServe Communications Team PR@softserveinc.com