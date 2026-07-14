MIX Networks, INC.: MIX Networks and Netcom Launch Nationwide Partnership to Help Businesses Escape the Copper Sunset

Partnership delivers end-to-end hosted voice and POTS replacement - engineering, installation, and managed support for enterprise and multi-site operators facing rising line costs, carrier pullback, and life-safety compliance risk

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / MIX Networks and Netcom (Networks & Communications) today announced a partnership to help enterprise and multi-site businesses migrate off legacy copper before the lines disappear beneath them.

The partnership pairs MIX Networks' managed hosted voice and POTS replacement enablement platform with Netcom's nationwide engineering, deployment, and field-services organization, giving customers a single accountable team to identify every copper line in their environment, prioritize life-safety and compliance-sensitive circuits, and migrate them to modern wireless and IP-based alternatives.

The Problem Is Already Here

POTS line prices have climbed at double-digit rates year over year. Carriers are grandfathering analog services, meaning no new customers, and pricing engineered to push existing ones out. Beginning this month, AT&T alone is pulling copper from roughly 10 percent of its wire centers nationwide. Other carriers are moving on parallel timelines.

For businesses that haven't acted, the consequences are concrete: cost spikes, service gaps, and - for organizations running fire alarms, elevator emergency phones, access controls, and other life-safety systems on copper lines - compliance exposure that can't wait for a managed timeline.

Multi-site operators in healthcare, retail and franchise, hospitality, logistics, and public safety face this exposure multiplied across every location they run.

What the Partnership Delivers

MIX Networks provides the hosted voice and POTS replacement technology, carrier relationships, and managed support operations. Netcom provides architecture design, site surveys, installation coordination, and lifecycle management through its field-services organization, with a named engineer on every engagement and phased rollouts designed to avoid disruptive cutovers.

Together, the two companies address the full migration: hosted voice and unified communications, SIP and analog conversion, and copper line replacement engineered to meet the standards that life-safety systems require, including NFPA 72 and UL 864 considerations for fire and emergency circuits.

Why Now

The FCC unanimously accelerated copper retirement on March 26, 2026, granting carriers broad authority to grandfather legacy POTS services. That order, combined with active carrier decommissioning timelines, marks the beginning of an accelerated transition - not a distant deadline.

On the other side of that migration is a rapidly growing cloud voice market. Industry analysts value the global UCaaS market at roughly $66-71 billion in 2026, with compound annual growth projected between 17 and 26 percent over the next decade, driven by the displacement of legacy PBX, the economics of cloud-delivered voice, and demand for integrated communications across every device. MIX Networks and Netcom are positioned to meet that transition for customers who need both the technology and the field execution to get there.

What Executives Are Saying

"Netcom leads with engineering, not pitch decks, and they have the national field presence to actually execute multi-site migrations," said Carter Dewey, Executive Vice President of MIX Networks

"Our customers are feeling the copper sunset directly - rising line costs, carriers walking away from analog, and critical systems still riding on lines that are going away," said Andrew Tarkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Netcom. "MIX Networks gives us a proven hosted voice and copper replacement platform we can stand behind. Bringing it into our portfolio lets us solve a problem our customers are already asking us about."

About MIX Networks

MIX Networks delivers managed telecom solutions including hosted voice and unified communications, copper line (POTS) replacement, SIP and analog conversion, wireless failover, and business continuity for enterprise, multi-site, and compliance-sensitive environments. Through its white-label and channel programs, MIX Networks equips agents, MSPs, VARs, and resellers to modernize legacy communications infrastructure on a managed, accountable basis. www.mixnetworks.com

About Netcom (Networks & Communications)

Netcom designs, deploys, and manages enterprise connectivity, voice, mobility, cybersecurity, and managed network solutions nationwide, serving customers across healthcare, retail and franchise, construction, public safety, fleet and logistics, and hospitality. With offices in Colorado, California, and Texas and field services across 48 states, Netcom leads with multi-vendor architecture design, a named engineer on every engagement, and phased rollouts with rollback at every stage. Netcom is a Verizon Business Partner and a certified partner across Cradlepoint, Peplink, Fortinet, Cisco, and Aruba/HPE. networksandcommunications.com

Contact: Carter Dewey, EVP Business Development, MIX Networks 305-498-7530 carter@mixnetworks.com

Netcom (Networks & Communications) info@networksandcommunications.com | (855) 963-8266 SOURCE: MIX Networks, INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/mix-networks-and-netcom-launch-nationwide-partnership-to-help-businesses-escape-1176510