DiligenceVault Expands Form ADV Monitoring with AI-Powered Brochure Change Intelligence

New capability helps diligence and oversight teams understand not just what changed in a Form ADV brochure, but also why it may matter

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / DiligenceVault, the global diligence network and AI platform for asset allocators, asset managers, and fund service providers, today announced an expansion of its Form ADV Monitoring module with AI-powered change intelligence for Form ADV Part 2 brochures.

The capability is part of DV Assist 2.0, DiligenceVault's next-generation AI suite designed to embed governed, purpose-built AI directly into diligence and oversight workflows.

Form ADV Part 2 brochures contain important disclosures about an advisory firm's business, fees, conflicts of interest, investment practices, personnel, and disciplinary history. Yet these documents are often lengthy, dense, and updated without direct notification, making meaningful changes difficult to identify across a large manager universe. Teams may need to locate the updated filing, match the correct brochure versions, and review changes page by page.

DiligenceVault's ADV brochure agent automates that process end to end. The platform alerts users when a filing is updated, maintains a complete brochure history, matches corresponding brochures across filing versions, and applies AI to analyze every change. It classifies additions, removals, and modified language and generates a plain-English summary of each change's potential significance.

For example, a change in the Advisory Business section may show that an adviser expanded its governance disclosures around supervisory committees. A deletion elsewhere may reveal that language related to a senior personnel departure or succession planning has been removed. DiligenceVault surfaces both changes for review and follow-up.

"Clients have been asking for a scalable way to monitor Form ADV brochure changes since DiligenceVault's earliest years," said Monel Amin, Founder and CEO of DiligenceVault. "We chose to build the AI agent when we were confident it could deliver a reliable, reviewable, and seamless outcome within the diligence workflow."

"A single material change can be buried inside a 74-page update, and overlooking it can create meaningful downstream risk," Amin added. "This capability helps oversight teams identify what changed, understand why it matters, and determine the appropriate follow-up."

The capability supports investment and manager research teams, operational due diligence professionals, compliance and legal teams, RIAs, fund distributors, custodians, ManCos, and other industry stakeholders.

It extends DiligenceVault's existing Form ADV Monitoring module, which tracks SEC ADV filing data, adviser profiles, private fund information, ownership, service providers, disciplinary disclosures, and historical filing activity.

Media contact: marketing@diligencevault.com

SOURCE: DiligenceVault

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/diligencevault-expands-form-adv-monitoring-with-ai-powered-brochure-1190223