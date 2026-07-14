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ACCESS Newswire
14.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
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The CE Shop LLC: Free Webinar Connects Aspiring Texas Agents With Top Brokerages

The CE Shop Brings Attendees Together to Meet Brokerages, Ask Questions and Explore Opportunities to Find the Right Fit

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / For current and aspiring Texas real estate agents, choosing the right brokerage can be one of the biggest challenges. From considerations like support, training, and mentorship to technology, commission structures, and growth opportunities, it's hard to know where to start. To help make the process easier, The CE Shop is hosting a live virtual open house webinar, designed to connect future real estate agents with recruiting brokerages across the state.

Participating brokerages will briefly introduce themselves and share details about what makes their brokerage unique, including their differentiators, recruiting philosophy, agent benefits, technology tools, and more. At the end of the webinar, there will be a Q&A where participants can ask questions, compare opportunities, and gain valuable insight into brokerages that fit their career goals.

Whether preparing to enter the industry, considering a brokerage change or simply exploring options, this session provides a practical opportunity to learn directly from multiple Texas brokerages in one place. As a bonus, all attendees will receive an exclusive promo code toward pre-licensing and continuing education with The CE Shop. Those interested can explore the full agenda and register for the FREE webinar below:

Open House Webinar Series: Conversations in Real Estate

Texas Brokerage Match-Up: Find Your Fit

Thursday, July 23 | 12 p.m. CT

Discussion with brokerages will cover:

  • What agents should evaluate when choosing a brokerage

  • Questions to ask brokerages during the interview process

  • How brokerage fit impacts long-term success

  • Technology and tools alongside culture and collaboration

  • How lead generation works

  • Open Q&A with broker leaders

  • Opportunity to build direct connections

  • Known for 100% online, self-paced, and live-online courses that are state-approved, mobile-friendly, and built for busy professionals, The CE Shop is always looking for new ways to share its over 20 years of industry-leading knowledge. This new webinar series comes packed with decades of expertise and timely thought leadership to help agents keep learning, keep adapting, and keep building momentum.

Current and aspiring agents can save their seat at the Texas Brokerage Match-Up: Find Your Fit webinar and get connected with brokerages across Texas.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: The CE Shop



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/free-webinar-connects-aspiring-texas-agents-with-top-brokerages-1190558

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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