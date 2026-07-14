DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Opens 'The Outlet Shop By David's Bridal,' Unveiling an Exclusive Hybrid Outlet + Traditional Retail Experience

McAllen, Texas Selected as First Market to Launch Innovative "The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal" Combining Full-Price, Designer Bridal with Dedicated In-Store Outlet

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / David's Bridal, Inc . ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announces an exciting retail expansion at its existing McAllen, Texas location . Beginning July 14, the store will officially debut "The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal," a brand-new, dedicated outlet shop-in-shop housed directly inside the current store. This becomes the brand's first in-store outlet shopping destination featuring discount wedding dresses, affordable bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, little white dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, wedding guest dresses and special occasion fashions alongside David's complete assortment of designer bridal and special occasion collections.

With the introduction of The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal, the McAllen destination becomes one of the most comprehensive bridal shopping experiences in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley. Brides and shoppers can browse David's complete assortment of premier designer bridal gowns, new special occasion arrivals, as well as exclusive collections including Vera Wang Bride, while also discovering hundreds of outlet-priced wedding dresses, designer samples, bridesmaid dresses, prom dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, little white dresses and special occasion gowns, all in one convenient location.

As David's continues to cement its reputation as the nation's dress and bridal destination, this new retail concept gives customers even more ways to experience premium fashion at every price point. The McAllen location is the first to debut this innovative hybrid retail model, combining the excitement of an outlet with the personalized service, expert styling and full assortment customers expect from David's Bridal.

"This is about delivering more choice, more value and more reasons to shop at David's," said Heather Braddock, Chief Global Operations and Transformation Officer. "Whether a customer is searching for a designer wedding dress, an incredible outlet find or a complete bridal experience, she can now discover it all in one place, starting with our McAllen, Texas location. The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal reimagines how today's brides and special occasion shoppers experience our stores."

For all its innovation, the new Outlet Shop by David's Bridal remains rooted in all the things that make David's Bridal a store like no other. Shoppers still have access to the same knowledgeable team and top-tier service that makes David's an experience like no other. The signature five-star bridal appointment experience also remains completely unchanged, which means brides will continue to receive dedicated, personalized care while stylists seamlessly guide those who wish to explore the new clearance shop section.

The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal opens July 14 at the River Valley Center in McAllen, TX. Conveniently located for shoppers throughout McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, Weslaco, Harlingen, Brownsville, Donna, Mercedes, San Juan and communities across the Rio Grande Valley, The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal offers customers more choices than ever before, whether shopping for a luxury bridal appointment, a last-minute wedding, prom, quinceañera or another special celebration.

Customers visiting The Outlet Shop by David's Bridal can:

Shop outlet wedding dresses and discounted bridal gowns

Browse full-price designer collections including Vera Wang Bride

Find bridesmaid, mother-of-the-bride, prom and wedding guest dresses

Discover little white dresses and reception looks

Complete every look with accessories, shoes, veils and alterations

Enjoy expert styling appointments and personalized service

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

David's Bridal Media Contact

mediarequests@dbi.com

SOURCE: DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/davids-bridal-opens-the-outlet-shop-by-davids-bridal-unveiling-an-excl-1190670