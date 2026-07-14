Program opens to legal service providers across Europe following Reveal's rollout of Reveal Private Deployment, aji GenAI and Logikcull for FOI and Public Records across the region

Reveal, the provider of integrated AI-native platforms that span the eDiscovery lifecycle, today announced the expansion of its Partner Program to legal service providers across EMEA. The move is part of Reveal's largest European investment to date, which has brought Reveal Private Deployment, its aji GenAI review engine, Logikcull and Onna to EMEA organizations for the first time. The company's significant investment and expansion addresses the unique data sovereignty, regulatory compliance and operational requirements of European legal teams while delivering AI-powered eDiscovery capabilities trusted by more than 4,000 organizations globally.

"EMEA-based providers told us clearly that they needed a credible program, not just platform access," said Eric Harmon, CEO of Reveal. "The U.S. program has validated the model. Partners who came in at launch have built differentiated service lines, won work they couldn't have won before and deepened their Reveal investment as a result. What we're opening today gives EMEA firms the same structured enablement, economics and product access to do the same."

Reveal's EMEA Partner Program has gained significant traction in the United States since its launch last year, growing to more than 25 strategic services, technology and channel partners. The program has helped partners expand AI and eDiscovery offerings, increase platform adoption and utilization, accelerate time-to-market for new services, and create new recurring revenue opportunities through joint go-to-market initiatives, technical enablement and early access to product innovation.

"Reveal's Partner Program has helped J.S. Held expand our AI-powered eDiscovery and investigations capabilities while deepening our collaboration with Reveal," said Mike Gaudet, senior managing director at J.S. Held. "The program's structured enablement, certifications, early access to new capabilities and ongoing engagement have given our team the training and solution capabilities to better serve our clients with Reveal technology and grow our practice. Reveal's partnership with our business, not just in our use of the platform, has been a meaningful differentiator."

The program offers two enrollment tiers, Ambassador and Premier, designed to meet providers at their current level of Reveal investment and scale with them as their practice grows.

Both tiers give partners access to structured enablement including training, certification and demo environments, exclusive partner pricing and referral opportunities, and early access to new product releases before general availability. Partners also gain a direct channel into Reveal's product roadmap, with feedback from enrolled providers shaping development priorities and giving service firms meaningful influence over the platform they build their practices on.

"Reveal has invested in our success in ways that go far beyond technology," said William Odom, co-founder of Orbital Data Consulting. "Through co-selling opportunities, referrals, enablement, and true collaboration, they've helped us grow our practice, better serve clients around the world, and pursue opportunities that wouldn't have been possible on our own."

Built for Europe's Needs Requirements

The EMEA expansion arrives as regional eDiscovery providers face increasing client demand for AI-assisted document review and managed review workflows, as well as a broader market shift away from dependence on legacy infrastructure.

The Partner Program expansion is underpinned by Reveal's broader EMEA infrastructure investment. Reveal Private Deployment enables European organizations to run Reveal's enterprise eDiscovery platform within their own infrastructure or regional cloud environments, meeting GDPR Article 44 requirements, data localization mandates and compliance requirements across financial services, healthcare and critical infrastructure.

Additionally, Onna provides no-code integrations to 30+ collaboration platforms including Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, Zoom and ChatGPT, enabling European teams to preserve in place, collect when ready and cull early. Logikcull adds self-service discovery automation and government transparency capabilities, including automated PII detection and redaction workflows designed for GDPR and DSAR compliance across EU member states.

EMEA-based legal service providers interested in Ambassador or Premier enrollment can contact Reveal directly at www.revealdata.com. Organizations seeking to learn more about Reveal's full EMEA product portfolio can visit https://www.revealdata.com/partner.

About Reveal

Reveal is the provider of integrated legal AI platforms spanning the eDiscovery lifecycle, including Reveal Enterprise, Logikcull and Onna. As an early innovator in AI, machine learning and automation, the company has driven legal technology adoption for over two decades. Reveal's suite of solutions is trusted by more than 4,000 legal teams globally, including Am Law 200 firms, Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies and leading global advisory firms, to uncover and strategically act on insights faster across the entire eDiscovery process. For more information, visit www.revealdata.com.

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Media Contact:

Liz Whelan

312.315.0160

lwhelan@revealdata.com