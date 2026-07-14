Partnership enables national security, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies to investigate petabyte-scale datasets at full fidelity with sovereignty and control

Ocient, the trusted agentic AI solutions provider, and Siren, the sovereign AI investigations platform, today announced a strategic partnership that makes Siren's advanced search technology deployable on the OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform, delivered by Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS). Through this partnership, government agencies, law enforcement, and intelligence organizations gain direct access to Siren's investigative capabilities on the OcientAIQ data foundation, built for the sovereignty, security, and cost demands of mission-scale operations.

As agencies face increasingly complex threats, investigators must analyze rapidly growing volumes of structured and semi-structured data without sacrificing performance or control. With Siren's investigative AI, patented search, and visualization capabilities deployed on OcientAIQ, teams can act directly on trusted, full-fidelity intelligence without the sampling, latency, or operational trade-offs that compromise mission outcomes.

"Delivering intelligence on full-fidelity datasets is core to modern mission operations," said John Randles, CEO of Siren. "Our partnership with Ocient gives government and national security customers a proven path to query and investigate petabytes of data at speed and in the environments right for their operations."

"The scale and complexity of modern mission data have outpaced what most architectures were built to support," said Andrew Borene, Vice President, ONSS. "We're thrilled to partner with Siren and, with OcientAIQ as the foundation, give more agencies the ability to get trusted, complete answers from petabyte-scale data at the speed investigations demand."

How the Partnership Works

Through the partnership, Siren's investigation platform can be deployed directly on the OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform, giving agencies a single, sovereign environment for petabyte-scale investigative processing. OcientAIQ supports on-premises, hybrid-cloud, air-gapped, and classified deployments, including those ranging from 50 terabytes to multi-petabyte scale. This gives agencies across national security, counterterrorism, cyber investigations, fraud and financial crime, and public safety the flexibility to execute investigations in the environment that best suits their mission requirements, without losing the infrastructure integrity or operational efficiencies required for trusted mission intelligence.

Siren and ONSS will continue to advance this partnership through joint enablement, technology integration, and go-to-market initiatives in support of U.S. federal and allied government missions.

On July 16 in Garmisch, Germany, ONSS Vice President Andrew Borene will deliver a keynote addressing the new strategic partnership at the George C. Marshall Center's 'Hybrid Threats and Cybersecurity Course,' alongside its 'AI Meets Security' program, in partnership with the University of the Bundeswehr, Munich and the NATO School, Oberammergau. To learn more about OcientAIQ and Ocient National Security Solutions, visit ocient.com/solutions/national-security, and to learn more about Siren, visit siren.io.

FAQ

Q: What is the Ocient and Siren partnership?

A: Ocient and Siren have entered a strategic partnership that brings Siren's investigation platform to the OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform, delivered by ONSS. The partnership provides national security, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies with an agent-ready data foundation and visualizations, search, AI capabilities for full-fidelity investigations on petabyte-scale mission data.

Q: What is OcientAIQ?

A: OcientAIQ is Ocient's complete ecosystem for operationalizing agentic AI on massive datasets. The ecosystem includes:

OcientAIQ Solutions : Purpose-built, industry-specific solutions designed to address data-intensive challenges in complex operational environments.

: Purpose-built, industry-specific solutions designed to address data-intensive challenges in complex operational environments. OcientAIQ Unified Data Platform : A data foundation that unifies data ingest, governance, analytics, and AI workflows at petabyte scale.

: A data foundation that unifies data ingest, governance, analytics, and AI workflows at petabyte scale. OcientAIQ Solutions Delivery : A structured delivery model that combines Ocient expertise with solution design, validation, deployment, and ongoing support to help organizations move from requirements to production-ready AI.

Together, OcientAIQ enables organizations to operationalize AI and analytics workflows on governed, full-fidelity data at petabyte scale.

Q: How does OcientAIQ support mission-specific deployment requirements?

A: OcientAIQ supports cloud, hybrid, on-premises, sovereign cloud, and air-gapped deployment models, allowing organizations to align AI and analytics workloads with performance, security, compliance, data residency, and operational requirements. Organizations can deploy OcientAIQ in the environments where their data needs to live without compromising scale, governance, or operational control.

Q: What types of missions and data scales does this partnership support?

A: The Ocient and Siren partnership is built for government and national security organizations running investigative operations across law enforcement, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure, counter-fraud, transnational crime, and global cyber forensics. It supports deployments from 50 terabytes to petabyte scale and beyond, giving agencies the data scale, speed, access, and sovereign control their operations demand.

About Siren

Siren is a sovereign AI investigations platform trusted by government agencies and enterprises worldwide to safeguard people, assets and critical infrastructure. Featuring Siren K9, its Safe AI investigative companion, Siren empowers analysts to uncover insights faster while keeping humans in control of every decision. The platform fuses open-source, enterprise and classified data without vendor lock-in, enabling organizations to maintain sovereignty, transparency and complete control over their data.

Combining explainable AI, patented search technology, knowledge graphs, advanced analytics, visualization and reporting, Siren transforms complex, fragmented data into actionable intelligence. It accelerates trusted investigations across national security, law enforcement, public safety, fraud, compliance, financial crime and cyber threat intelligence, helping teams identify risks, uncover hidden connections and respond faster to evolving threats.

Siren delivers an open, scalable and sovereign alternative for mission-critical investigations, enabling organizations to harness the power of AI while maintaining trust, security and operational control.

About Ocient National Security Solutions

Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS) delivers OcientAIQ, a data intelligence platform built for the scale, speed, and complexity of modern missions. Powered by a hyperscale analytics engine, OcientAIQ enables organizations to ingest, retain, correlate, and operationalize data at petabyte- to exabyte-scale across complex environments. In environments where full-fidelity data processing is critical, massive datasets are transformed into actionable intelligence in seconds-not hours or days. The architecture supports high-performance analytics while maintaining strict control over data sovereignty and security. OcientAIQ can be deployed worldwide across secure on-premises and cloud environments, delivering mission-ready performance with reduced total cost of ownership. Learn more at ocient.com/solutions/national-security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714670905/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Siren

Rachel Kavanagh, Chief Marketing Officer

media@siren.io

Ocient National Security Solutions

Taylor Todd

press@ocient.com