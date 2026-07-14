MetricStream, the global market leader in AI-native governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced today that it has been named GRC Product of the Year in the Operational Risk Management category at the 2026 Risk Technology Awards, hosted by Risk.net.

The Risk Technology Awards recognize the technology solutions that best help firms manage risk in an increasingly dynamic and interconnected business environment. As cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and operational complexity continue to converge, the industry has moved decisively away from periodic, siloed risk reporting and toward continuous, real-time risk management, powered by AI.

"We're proud to be named GRC Product of the Year," said Marc Levine, Chief Executive Officer, MetricStream. "Software is only valuable if it solves real problems and drives real outcomes for our customers. We've modernized our platform with AI agents and assistants purpose-built for GRC. They draw on the full context of the platform, and they're embedded directly into user workflows, helping organizations manage risk proactively in a dynamic global environment."

MetricStream's AI-native platform was built for today's shifting market. It enables continuous sensing across risk domains, AI-powered decision support embedded inside GRC workflows, autonomous AI agents that handle evidence collection, escalation, and routine actions, and AI confidence scoring that builds user trust in automation. The platform spans Risk and Resilience, Regulatory Compliance, Audit and Controls, Cyber GRC, and Third-Party Risk on a single federated data model.

In a feature interview with Risk.net tied to the award, MetricStream Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Gaurav Kapoor addressed what it takes for enterprises to move to continuous, AI-powered GRC. While cloud computing has removed the old computational bottlenecks, he pointed out that the real obstacle is organizational. Companies must break down decades-old processes and rebuild them around continuous data flows. Kapoor also says AI eliminates non-essential work while creating greater opportunity for professionals who bring domain expertise and judgment. "Winning GRC Product of the Year is a recognition we're proud of, but what it signals matters more than the award itself," Kapoor said. "It confirms that the market has moved from GRC as a reporting and compliance function to GRC as an intelligence-driven capability that operates continuously and informs decisions in real time and that MetricStream is the proven leader to meet that shift."

MetricStream was also recently recognized as the top Leader in Enterprise GRC by Chartis Research.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

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Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

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