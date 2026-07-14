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PR Newswire
14.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Optro, Inc: Optro Launches 'Optro Partner Connect' to Power Global GRC Ecosystem Growth

The new partner program offers partners flexible ways to go to market, extensive enablement, and marketing support, helping partners win with the premier GRC Intelligence Platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the leading AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced the formal launch of Optro Partner Connect. The new partner program offers partners flexible ways to go to market, a comprehensive suite of enablement, certification, technical, and co-marketing support, and a clear, predictable path to expand into new markets, deepen their service offerings, and drive lasting customer outcomes.

Optro Partner Connect replaces legacy frameworks with a modular design centered around distinct partner tracks, initially launching with Advisory Partners and Solutions Providers, and a transparent tier structure in which benefits grow as partners do. Because benefits are tiered, partners will know exactly what they can access and unlock at each stage of their journey with Optro. Supporting every partner is a dedicated Partner Center of Excellence (PCoE): a team solely focused on partner success that guides firms through onboarding and ongoing "everboarding," helping partners reach their first wins sooner and maintain a clear line of sight on their next stage of growth.

"Partners are a critical growth engine for Optro, and Optro Partner Connect ensures our ecosystem's experience matches the enterprise-grade quality of our platform," said Scott Whitlock, Global VP of Alliances and Channels at Optro. "By moving away from transaction-only metrics and adopting a holistic evaluation of capacity and competency, we are giving our partners a clear blueprint to build highly profitable services practices around our GRC Intelligence Platform."

A differentiator of the program is Optro's roadmap to weave an AI layer throughout the partner experience to give partners back time and help them win by automating repeatable manual tasks, surfacing real-time co-sell guidance in the field, and personalizing each partner's onboarding so they can spend less time on administration and more time on value creation.

Key Program Highlights At-A-Glance

  • Flexible Tracks & Engagement Models: Partners choose how they go to market across the Advisory and Solutions Provider tracks, referring, selling, or servicing with a transparent tier structure, a flexible legal framework, and recognized status as they grow. Financial and servicing incentives reward that momentum, and a services-rich platform offers eligible partners room to build a high-value practice across the full customer lifecycle - from implementation and advisory through managed services.

  • Enablement, Expertise, and Market Presence: A comprehensive benefits suite spanning role-based training and certification, deep technical and co-sell support, and co-branded marketing resources. Beyond a searchable partner directory that helps customers find them, qualified partners have a path to build their own solutions, integrations, and accelerators with Optro - turning their expertise into valuable IP.

  • A Strategic Voice for Optro: Through continuous feedback loops and a formal Partner Advisory Board, invited partners can participate in roadmap and go-to-market strategy discussions, helping to impact the future of connected GRC alongside Optro's leadership rather than just delivering it.

"Our collaboration with Optro helps us transform how our clients handle audit and compliance," said Adam Pajakowski, Principal at Crowe. "Through this new partner program, we can continue to help companies move away from outdated, manual processes. We look forward to expanding our work together and continuing to drive great results for our joint clients."

"We're excited about the launch of Optro Partner Connect and the added structure it brings to an already strong collaboration," said Andrew Struthers-Kennedy, Global Lead, CAE Solutions, Protiviti. "The program introduces clearer alignment, more formal recognition, and a scalable framework for how we work together, which we believe will help drive greater consistency and impact as both organizations continue to grow."

Optro Partner Connect formally goes live today. Comprehensive program briefs, regional guides, and deal registration resources are now available to active partners via a unified, updated partner portal. To learn more or apply to join Optro Partner Connect, visit optro.ai.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity through its AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit optro.ai.

Media Contact
Laura Groshans
press@optro.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optro-launches-optro-partner-connect-to-power-global-grc-ecosystem-growth-302824422.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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