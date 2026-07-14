UAE-Based Law Firm Leaders Advocates Honoured in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2026 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai based law firm Leaders Advocates has been awarded 'High-Value Litigation & Dispute Resolution Law Firm of the Year - UAE' in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2026 Global Corporate Excellence Awards. The firm has established a reputation for helping businesses, investors, multinational organisations and entrepreneurs navigate some of the region's most complex and commercially significant disputes.

The awards continue to shine a spotlight on the relentless pursuit of excellence in the corporate world, recognising organisations and leaders that have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation and ethical business practices while making a significant impact within their respective sectors.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for business and investment, the legal challenges facing organisations have become increasingly sophisticated. Today's disputes frequently involve a combination of cross-border enforcement issues, shareholder conflicts, construction and real estate claims, regulatory considerations, cybersecurity concerns, digital evidence, and reputational risk. Increasingly, litigation has become a strategic business issue rather than a purely legal matter.

Led by Founder Partner Ekaterina Butseva and Founder, Managing Partner and Senior Legal Consultant Faris Raian, Leaders Advocates has built its practice around aligning legal strategy with broader commercial objectives. The firm advises clients across commercial litigation, arbitration, shareholder disputes, corporate conflicts, construction matters, real estate disputes, and cross-border enforcement strategies.

A defining feature of the firm's approach is its focus on viewing disputes through a wider risk-management lens. Rather than treating litigation as an isolated process, Leaders Advocates helps clients balance legal exposure with operational continuity, stakeholder confidence, regulatory obligations, and long-term commercial interests.

The firm has also been at the forefront of addressing emerging challenges within the UAE's evolving legal landscape, including increasingly international disputes involving multiple jurisdictions, complex enforcement strategies, digital evidence, cybersecurity issues and data governance considerations.

Looking ahead, Leaders Advocates remains focused on strengthening its position across commercial disputes, arbitration, strategic litigation, and cross-border enforcement matters while continuing to support organisations operating within the UAE's dynamic and expanding economy.

Commenting on the recognition, the firm's founders Ekaterina Butseva and Faris Raian said: "We are delighted to receive this award and grateful for the trust our clients continue to place in us. This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest standards of legal service and client support across every matter we undertake."

For businesses navigating increasingly complex legal and commercial environments, Leaders Advocates continues to demonstrate that effective dispute resolution requires not only legal expertise, but also strategic judgement, commercial awareness, and the ability to protect business value when the stakes are highest.

For further information on Leaders Advocates, visit Leaders Advocates?

More information about the awards can be found at https://bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com

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