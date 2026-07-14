EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Introducing Broker's CFTC Registration and NFA Membership Approved, Expanding tZERO's Regulated Infrastructure Rails to Derivatives Markets



14.07.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NEW YORK, NY - July 14, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, tZERO Introducing Broker, LLC, has completed its CFTC registration as an introducing broker and NFA member. This addition to tZERO's expansive and growing portfolio of regulated capabilities will enable tZERO to provide infrastructure for regulated derivative products. As an introducing broker, tZERO will be able to solicit and accept customer orders for CFTC-regulated derivatives and pass those orders to a Designated Contract Market or Futures Commission Merchant for execution and clearing, on a fully disclosed basis. Initially, tZERO will also utilize this license to offer event contracts on its forthcoming multi-asset platform. "The launch of tZERO Introducing Broker is another example of our strategy to expand our market-leading, vertically integrated infrastructure stack for tokenized securities horizontally to a range of CFTC-regulated products - as we build trusted, regulated and independent infrastructure that enables institutions and investors to participate in an expanding range of financial markets through a seamless client experience and back-end interoperability," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. The approval represents another step in tZERO's broader derivatives strategy, following the company's previously announced applications for Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) registrations. As financial markets continue to evolve, tZERO remains focused on building interoperable infrastructure that connects traditional and emerging financial markets through regulated, technology-driven solutions and unlocks asset silos. By expanding the capabilities available through its regulated platform, tZERO continues to help institutions and investors access the next generation of financial markets with the trust, transparency and compliance they expect. MEDIA CONTACTS: tZERO

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com KCSA Strategic Communications

tzero@kcsa.com About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Introducing Broker, LLC tZERO Introducing Broker, LLC is a CFTC-registered introducing broker and NFA member firm. For more information about tZERO IB, see the NFA's BASIC search: https://www.nfa.futures.org/BasicNet/ . Risk Disclosure Statement Trading event contracts involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Event contracts (also referred to as event-based or prediction contracts) are derivatives that pay out based on whether a specified future event occurs - such as an economic, political, or other measurable outcome - and typically settle on an all-or-nothing basis. If the event does not resolve in the manner contracted for, you may lose the entire amount paid to enter the position. While event contracts are generally fully collateralized at the time of purchase, meaning your loss is generally limited to the amount put at risk, you should be prepared to lose that full amount. Pricing on event contracts can move quickly and unpredictably as new information, odds, or market sentiment shift ahead of settlement, and there is no assurance of liquidity, which could affect your ability to exit a position before expiration. The regulatory treatment and availability of certain event contracts continues to evolve and may vary by jurisdiction or be subject to ongoing regulatory or legal review. There are also risks specific to event contracts tied to digital assets or referencing digital asset markets, including, without limitation, volatility, fraud, manipulation, cybersecurity, and technology risk. Past performance, odds, or any referenced data is not necessarily indicative of future results. No Offer, Solicitation, Trading Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to enter into, or a solicitation to enter into, any event contract, future, option, swap, or other derivatives transaction, nor does it constitute an offer to provide introducing broker, advisory, or other services by tZERO Introducing Broker LLC or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, or employees. No reference to any specific event contract, market, or event constitutes a recommendation to enter into, exit, or hold any position in that contract or any other financial instrument. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any event contract, future, option, swap, or other financial instrument, or to offer or provide any trading advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes trading advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any transaction, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to enter into, exit, or hold any position. In preparing this information, we have not taken into account the trading needs, objectives, or financial circumstances of any particular person, and the products discussed may not be suitable for all persons. Any views expressed were prepared based on information available at the time and are subject to change. All information is subject to possible corrections, and may quickly become unreliable due to changes in market conditions, event odds, or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





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