HERE Enterprise Inc.: HERE Brings Vibe Coding to Regulated Industries

HERE Studio enables non-technical workers in banking, health care, public sector to design personalized apps that are 'compliant by construction'

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERE Enterprise (here.io), the enterprise AI browser purpose-built as a governed workspace, today announced HERE Studio, a new app creation environment that lets any employee build work applications using natural language and publish them in HERE Enterprise Browser. Unlike most vibe-coding app development platforms, HERE Studio provides the security, governance and workflow integration that regulated organizations and large enterprises require.

With HERE Studio, non-technical employees can easily create tools that support their everyday tasks and make them more productive. For example, a sales manager can build a Start of Day dashboard that pulls client context from eight systems simultaneously, surfaces it through visualizations with a personalized layout, and requires no prompting from the user. The dashboard can then be published to the team, with each member able to personalize their own layout. This publishing, layout and personalization capability is native to HERE and not available to apps that run in other web browsers.

HERE Studio is 'compliant by construction' because it is powered by a firm's own enterprise AI, using its own data and deployed into a governed workspace the organization already controls, rather than to the public cloud. For regulated industries, that distinction is a requirement, not a preference.

Approved AI . Most app-building tools are tied to particular third-party AI models. HERE Studio connects to whatever enterprise AI a firm has approved, whether it's Claude Enterprise, ChatGPT Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, or a proprietary model.

. Most app-building tools are tied to particular third-party AI models. HERE Studio connects to whatever enterprise AI a firm has approved, whether it's Claude Enterprise, ChatGPT Enterprise, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, or a proprietary model. Approved data. Apps built with HERE Studio only have access to the firm's own data, APIs, MCP resources and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems. Apps are generated against an AI contract that enforces brand standards, design system and theming, data classification, FDC3 interoperability, API entitlements and security policy.

Apps built with HERE Studio only have access to the firm's own data, APIs, MCP resources and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems. Apps are generated against an AI contract that enforces brand standards, design system and theming, data classification, FDC3 interoperability, API entitlements and security policy. Approved environment. Organizations choose exactly who gets access to HERE Studio, whether a designated group of builders, every employee across the firm, or anything in between. Every app inherits the full productivity capabilities HERE provides, with the firm's governance and security policies built in from the start. No intellectual property or sensitive data leaves the environment.

Organizations choose exactly who gets access to HERE Studio, whether a designated group of builders, every employee across the firm, or anything in between. Every app inherits the full productivity capabilities HERE provides, with the firm's governance and security policies built in from the start. No intellectual property or sensitive data leaves the environment. Approved access. Once an app is created, it can be permissioned to individual users or groups, drawing directly from the identity and access management systems the firm already uses, such as Microsoft Entra or Okta, so governance of who sees what requires no additional infrastructure.



"AI promises to give anyone the freedom to build their own apps, attuned perfectly to their needs. But for thousands of workers in regulated industries, that simply isn't a reality," said Mazy Dar, CEO of HERE. "With HERE Studio, employees in sectors like banking, healthcare and public sector can reap the productivity benefits of building their own apps, but within a completely secure, vetted, controlled enterprise environment."

A new way to access software, built for how humans really work

Because HERE Studio is native to the HERE-governed workspace, every app it produces benefits from the full HERE productivity stack: Signals-based interoperability that connects apps in real time, theme awareness, actionable notifications and layouts that surface exactly the right tools and data for a given role or task. Apps and widgets can be assembled into purpose-built dashboards called Supertabs and published to the organization, and individual users can further personalize their own layouts. An app built in minutes behaves like one engineered over months.

"We're entering an era of hyper-personalized software where essential applications like Salesforce, ServiceNow, or Atlassian will be available via a variety of interfaces and the user will choose how they want to experience them," said Jonathan Brierly, Chief Experience Officer of HERE. "As we know from our time and motion studies involving hundreds of workers, the vast majority prefer a visual interface rather than a chronological string of text chats. Users will create personalized layouts, with custom apps and widgets that surface only the data they need for the specific task at hand, without switching tabs or learning how to compose the perfect queries. We believe there is nowhere better for this to happen than within a secure enterprise browser that is packed with features that actively support productivity."

HERE Studio is available in preview to HERE Enterprise Browser customers. Visit here.io to learn more.

About HERE Enterprise

HERE is the enterprise AI browser purpose-built as a governed workspace - one that gives employees unified access to their applications and AI, and gives organizations the control to deploy and govern both. By bringing applications, data, workflows and AI into one secure environment, HERE helps organizations increase productivity, strengthen security and maintain full control without lock-in or fragmentation.

Trusted by 90% of global financial institutions and with clients in government, defense, healthcare and other industries, HERE isn't just another enterprise tool - it's the technology layer that unlocks everything else. HERE created the FDC3 interoperability standard, now open-sourced under FINOS which is part of Linux Foundation. Learn more at here.io.

Media Contact

Mitra Roknabadi

press@here.io