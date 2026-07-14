Now is Your Moment: Huawei Unlocks New Possibilities for Every Moment Through All-Scenario Innovation

Lightweight Design, Designed for Inspiration and Productivity

Designed for inspiration and productivity, the HUAWEI MatePad Air features a slim 5.3 mm[4] profile while delivering flagship-level performance. Equipped with the Ultra-clear OLED PaperMatte Display, it delivers vibrant visuals and exceptional clarity, empowering users to create with greater ease.

Maintaining its sleek and lightweight design, the device offers accurate colour reproduction and exceptional clarity, delivering an immersive viewing experience across work, learning, content creation and entertainment scenarios.

With powerful PC-level productivity and an integrated suite of AI tools, the HUAWEI MatePad Air helps users work more efficiently, transform ideas into content, and present complete solutions with ease. Together, these capabilities enable a seamless creative workflow and bring PC-level productivity into a lightweight form factor.

Together, the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 S, and HUAWEI MatePad Air showcase Huawei's all-scenario ecosystem. From capturing meaningful moments and expressing personal style to supporting creativity, they deliver a more connected and cohesive user experience across everyday scenarios.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to evolve its ecosystem to support diverse user needs, delivering a smarter and more efficient connected experience.

[1] Only available in the Orange Ocean model. [2] The 200 MP high-resolution mode is only available at the 4x focal length and requires a HOTA update. Optical zoom ratios are approximate. [3] Data is a comparison with HUAWEI FreeClip 2 and comes from Huawei lab tests. [4] Data comes from Huawei laboratories. Actual weight and thickness may vary depending on product configuration, manufacturing processes, and measurement methods.

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