Arteris, Inc.: Arteris Expands Partnership with Arm to Accelerate Semiconductor Cybersecurity

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor technology for accelerating innovation in the AI era, today announced an expanded partnership with Arm, one of the industry's highest performing and most power-efficient compute platforms, to enhance security assurance for processor core development.

Following the successful use of Arteris' hardware security assurance product, Cycuity Radix, on select ArmCPU designs, Arm engineering teams are expanding their adoption across additional next-generation processor programs to help identify and mitigate potential security weaknesses and vulnerabilities, supporting the delivery of robust and resilient CPU products.

With this expanded agreement, Arm will continue to integrate Cycuity Radix technology from Arteris into its security assurance processes, enabling systematic security verification and analysis across critical CPU architectures and performance features. By providing visibility into security-relevant design relationships and potential attack surfaces, Cycuity Radix helps Arm identify and address vulnerabilities more efficiently, strengthening security assurance and supporting the delivery of robust and resilient processor products.

"Trusted compute is foundational to the next generation of AI, from agentic AI infrastructure in the data center to intelligent systems at the edge," said Lyndon Fawcett, head of product security at Arm. "Through our work with Arteris, we are strengthening our security assurance processes across our CPU portfolio, helping ensure developers can deploy secure, high-performance, energy-efficient compute with greater confidence from cloud to edge."

"Semiconductor cybersecurity is rapidly becoming a critical part of securing all our electronic systems, including AI data centers," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "Arm is leading the way in secure compute by making security a core requirement across every CPU it ships. Leveraging Arteris technology, Arm is building more rigorous security assurance into CPU development at every level."

Arm proactively applies the Cycuity Radix methodology from Arteris, integrating it into the CPU design flow rather than running it as a post-silicon audit. The process begins with architectural and micro-architectural security risk assessments that identify critical assets and evaluate them against known threat models to form security objectives. Automation and cross-CPU reuse of the Cycuity Radix security properties keep this verification scalable, surfacing potential issues early so they can be fixed in design rather than mitigated after delivery.

Learn more about Arteris solutions for semiconductor cybersecurity, including the Cycuity Radix hardware security assurance product suite, at arteris.com/cybersecurity

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor technology that accelerates the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon with built-in safety, reliability, and security. Innovative Arteris products are designed to optimize data movement and help ease complexity in the modern AI era with network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect intellectual property (IP), system-on-chip (SoC) software for integration automation, and hardware security assurance. All are used by the world's top technology companies to improve overall performance and engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring cutting-edge designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com

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